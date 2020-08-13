Things We Used to Say, and Still Do, But They Don’t Mean the Same

,
Howard Zaharoff, Things We Used to Say, and Still Do, But They Don’t Mean the Same

Things that don’t mean the same as before: pre-COVID vs post-COVID.

Statement Typical Context (Pre-COVID) Typical Context (Now)
     
Do you have curbside pickup? Speaking with trash collector Calling up pizza parlor
     
♪♪♪ Happy Birthday to you ♪♪♪ Celebrating at birthday party Washing in bathroom
     
Where’s your face mask? Preparing for Halloween party Preparing for outdoor stroll
     
Where’s the nearest bathroom? Addressing gas station attendant Planning hour-plus car trip
     
Please step back and give us space Police warning crowd near accident Shopper warning approaching shopper in supermarket
     
Do you Zoom? Nervous passenger to young driver Meeting organizer to elder participant
     
Please wipe that with an antibacterial cloth before you store it. Gesturing at garden tool coated in manure about to be left on garage shelf Gesturing at box of arugula delivered by InstaCart about to go into refrigerator
     
How long will it take to schedule a delivery? Consumer ordering appliance Shelterer-in-place ordering Wegmans
     
I need a haircut. Casual call to barber Desperate plea to hair stylist
     
Please wash your hands. Parent to child coming to dinner Wife to husband entering house
     
It was great seeing you. Friend leaving friend’s home while shaking hands Friend exiting FaceTime while waving at iPhone
     
Sorry, this is as far as I go. Driver pausing at final destination to drop off rider Walker pausing at social distance to greet acquaintance
     
Please breathe in and out slowly. Doctor with stethoscope instructing patient on examining table who is mostly naked from the waist up Doctor sans stethoscope squinting at MyChart image of patient who is mostly naked from the waist down
     
How soon will you reopen? Customer to proprietor (of store closed for casualty) Reporter to Governor (of state closed for COVID)

 

Howard Zaharoff
Latest posts by Howard Zaharoff (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share