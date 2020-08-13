Things We Used to Say, and Still Do, But They Don’t Mean the Same

Things that don’t mean the same as before: pre-COVID vs post-COVID.
|Statement
|Typical Context (Pre-COVID)
|Typical Context (Now)
|Do you have curbside pickup?
|Speaking with trash collector
|Calling up pizza parlor
|♪♪♪ Happy Birthday to you ♪♪♪
|Celebrating at birthday party
|Washing in bathroom
|Where’s your face mask?
|Preparing for Halloween party
|Preparing for outdoor stroll
|Where’s the nearest bathroom?
|Addressing gas station attendant
|Planning hour-plus car trip
|Please step back and give us space
|Police warning crowd near accident
|Shopper warning approaching shopper in supermarket
|Do you Zoom?
|Nervous passenger to young driver
|Meeting organizer to elder participant
|Please wipe that with an antibacterial cloth before you store it.
|Gesturing at garden tool coated in manure about to be left on garage shelf
|Gesturing at box of arugula delivered by InstaCart about to go into refrigerator
|How long will it take to schedule a delivery?
|Consumer ordering appliance
|Shelterer-in-place ordering Wegmans
|I need a haircut.
|Casual call to barber
|Desperate plea to hair stylist
|Please wash your hands.
|Parent to child coming to dinner
|Wife to husband entering house
|It was great seeing you.
|Friend leaving friend’s home while shaking hands
|Friend exiting FaceTime while waving at iPhone
|Sorry, this is as far as I go.
|Driver pausing at final destination to drop off rider
|Walker pausing at social distance to greet acquaintance
|Please breathe in and out slowly.
|Doctor with stethoscope instructing patient on examining table who is mostly naked from the waist up
|Doctor sans stethoscope squinting at MyChart image of patient who is mostly naked from the waist down
|How soon will you reopen?
|Customer to proprietor (of store closed for casualty)
|Reporter to Governor (of state closed for COVID)
