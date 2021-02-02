The Effect of Popular TV Shows on Society

Popular TV shows and their effect on the society

Television shows have been a means for entertainment for the past few decades. Studios are always battling each other over ratings and getting more viewers. This has always been the case irrespective of the times. In addition to that, television shows of each decade have mostly reflected the nature of the society in that era, capitalized on the political views and also affected the thoughts and ideals of the population.

Psychics, someone who is considered to have extrasensory powers, a medium to the ‘other side’ has always brought up curiosity in the minds of mere mortals. A psychic claims to use extrasensory perception (ESP) to identify hidden information, particularly involving telepathy or clairvoyance, or who performs acts that are inexplicable by natural laws. Although considered as a ‘pseudoscience’, since there are no scientific explanations for being ‘psychic’, there are many who believe in the powers of psychics. Many studios had taken it upon themselves to productively utilize this curiosity and created some great entertainment.

The tale ‘The Mentalist’ gives the society

The Mentalist is a procedural drama that follows Patrick Jane (Simon Baker), a former psychic who works as a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a senior agent, Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney). The series follows agent Lisbon and her team solving crimes, with the help of Patrick Jane who utilities his skills from his previous life as a psychic. His uncanny observation skills helps him ‘read people’, which helped him in his previous career as a con man. The reason for Jane’s involvement with the law enforcement is to track down the serial killer Red John, who was responsible for murdering his wife and his daughter. Red John murdered Jane’s wife and daughter in revenge after Jane appeared on television to claim that his paranormal abilities helped the police profile Red John.

Patrick Jane is mostly shown as a self-loathing, guilt ridden person who doesn’t have anything to live for except for extracting revenge on Red John. After the deaths of his family, he has a nervous breakdown and admits to being a con man and that he has never been psychic. He is a pacifist with strong aversion to violence, although he resorts to violence when he deems necessary. He hates coffee and is shown in almost every episode to have a hot cup of tea. He has a wide range of skills, considered a jack of all trades, and is known to use hypnosis, sleight of hand, cold reading and other abilities throughout the show to help his colleagues capture criminals.

The series shows the life of a man, seen as successful and prominent in society, dealing with the loss of his loved ones and how it changed his life. It also shows how different people react to the situations they encounter and people push through each day in spite of their hardships. It opens a window to the thought process of different individuals and shows how even the simplest of decisions might cause irreversible damage and how it changes the lives of the people around them.