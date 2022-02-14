Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews a guest named Hurry Up, weatherman on KTBX TV in Wasilla, AK.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. Today on the show my guest is Hurry Up. He’s the weatherman on KTBX TV here in Wasilla.
JERRY
Hello, Hurry.
HURRY UP
Hi dere.
JERRY
I have to ask. How did you get the name Hurry?
HURRY
My ma told me that when I was comin out of the womb, I was wet and wild like a hurricane. But she couldn’t spell hurricane, so a nurse named me Hurry.
JERRY
What does a weatherman do beside kill time between news and sports?
HURRY
I focus on weather forecastin. The temperatures, air pressure, water vapor, mass flow, humidity.
JERRY
I’m impressed.
HURRY
Don’t be. I’m readin this stuff on the Internet while we’re talkin.
JERRY
What kind of education do you need to be a weatherman?
HURRY
Just a B.S. BullShitten, Jerry. I’m good at it.
JERRY
Hey, Hurry. What does a hurricane, a tornado, and a red neck have in common?
HURRY
I don’t know.
JERRY
In every case, someone loses a trailer.
HURRY
Sounds right. Lost a few in my lifetime. Did you know there were weathermen in ancient Rome?
JERRY
You’re pulling my chain.
HURRY
No. I was readin that a weatherman said to his emperor when he asked for a forecast, “Hail, Caesar.” There you go.
JERRY
Speaking of wind, my mother just blew in from heaven.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
I got a girl for you. Woo hoo woo woo woo.
JERRY
Now who?
MAGGIE
It’s Hurry’s niece Beverly.
JERRY
I hope you mean Hurry has a niece from Beverly Hills. If she’s good looking, I’ll marry her and quit my job.
HURRY
Beverly. Oh ya, a real smart girl. When Bev was 12, the cops called her house to report that her dog chased someone on a bike. She replied, “That’s a lie. My dog doesn’t have a bike.” Case closed.
JERRY
For some reason, I just lost interest.
HURRY
When Bev was 25, she wrote a poem called Winter that earned her a key to the city. I memorized it.
MAGGIE
Let’s hear it, Tumbleweed.
HURRY
(clears throat) Shit, it’s cold. The end.
MAGGIE
I guess she’s not your type, Jerry.
JERRY
Good guess. I found your nose, Ma. It was in my business again.
HURRY
I’m going to cheer you both up with the weather report.
JERRY
Go ahead. I’m already suicidal.
HURRY
Snow and freezin rain for the next 7 days with a high of 10 below on Wednesday. Look at the bright side…you won’t see the dog poop anymore.
JERRY
I hope they fire you.
HURRY
Sorry. Weathermen and politicians can’t lose their jobs if they are wrong.
MAGGIE
Did I tell you Jerry that I’m dating President Nixon?
JERRY
Oh, God.
MAGGIE
Him, too.
JERRY
Nixon? My worst nightmare.
MAGGIE
Here’s a scoop. Do you know what Nixon said to President Ford when he bumped into him at the White House?
JERRY
I surrender?
MAGGIE
Pardon me.
JERRY
My mother and Hurry ruined my morning. But I’m going to enjoy the rest of the day sitting in my car while it’s running with the garage door closed.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
