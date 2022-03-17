Second City Down and Ten Million in Stocks to Go!

,

Jussie Smollett was released from prison today so that he might begin his new career
as the host of “Chicago Liar,” a weekly copcast on WFU, aka Da State Trooper Station.
Smollett’s guests will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and the
flying Osundairos, a traveling circus act from the Gold Lamé Coast. Sources close to
intellectual bankruptcy say that Smollett plans to coach da Bears next year, provided
he can be a free safety, since da team may lose its standing if they move to Arlington
Heights unless Smollett is pardoned, which referees rule an unimpeachable defense.
Asked if he intended to run for office in 2024, Smollett was coy, telling court deporters
at Daley Plaza “if the ratings are good, that will probably decide my future convictions.”
Although there’s no dope around his neck, Smollett admits to feeling the pressure “in
and out of the pocketbook,” which is a sure sign that the political football season has
already begun in the Windy City, with gusts reaching $5,000 per stolen parking meter.
At that rate, even Slats Grobnik wouldn’t mind trading places with Jussie Smollett, so
long as he doesn’t have to pretend that he cares about what he is seeing on camera.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!