Jussie Smollett was released from prison today so that he might begin his new career
as the host of “Chicago Liar,” a weekly copcast on WFU, aka Da State Trooper Station.
Smollett’s guests will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and the
flying Osundairos, a traveling circus act from the Gold Lamé Coast. Sources close to
intellectual bankruptcy say that Smollett plans to coach da Bears next year, provided
he can be a free safety, since da team may lose its standing if they move to Arlington
Heights unless Smollett is pardoned, which referees rule an unimpeachable defense.
Asked if he intended to run for office in 2024, Smollett was coy, telling court deporters
at Daley Plaza “if the ratings are good, that will probably decide my future convictions.”
Although there’s no dope around his neck, Smollett admits to feeling the pressure “in
and out of the pocketbook,” which is a sure sign that the political football season has
already begun in the Windy City, with gusts reaching $5,000 per stolen parking meter.
At that rate, even Slats Grobnik wouldn’t mind trading places with Jussie Smollett, so
long as he doesn’t have to pretend that he cares about what he is seeing on camera.
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn