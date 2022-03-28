Operating authority is the big puzzle piece that needs to be obtained by the people looking forward to starting a trucking company. You may have heard about operating authority from the people involved in transporting goods and cargo but wouldn’t have understood how it works and its necessity. In simple terms, operating authority is a requirement for carriers involved in interstate commerce for transporting passengers or freight. FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) is the agency responsible for providing operating authority to companies by issuing MC numbers and DOT numbers.

Finding the best DOT authority package is the most convenient way to get your vehicles on the road as soon as possible. However, it’s still essential to know the whole procedure of getting an operating authority. Hence, we are here with this blog to provide you with a complete guide to get operating authority. Let’s get started with it without any further delay!

Steps to Get Operating Authority

Know What You Need

First things first, the first step to take for getting an operating authority is to know whether you need an MC number, a DOT number, or both. An MC number is issued to trucking companies, and this number works as an authorization figure to support interstate travel and commercial activities. On the other hand, a DOT number works as a driver’s license, and it shows your company’s validity to use a vehicle commercially. Both these numbers are often required at the same time for trucking businesses. Hence, you can get an affordable DOT authority package that covers both of them.

Form Your Company

After knowing what you need, it’s time to jump on the paperwork to obtain operating authority. But wait a minute; before doing that, you need to form your company. While forming your company, you need to undergo all the legal procedures for becoming a legitimate entity, as the operating authority is only issued to registered businesses. In this process, make sure to gather all the business basics and get your EIN number. The legalities involved in forming your company will vary depending upon the state and city you’re operating in. Hence, it’s essential to get things done in the right way.

Apply Via FMCSA

While applying for obtaining the operating authority via FMCSA, you need to use the URS (Unified Registration System). URS has become a single online registration platform, as it replaced several old forms of registration channels. You should know that the filing fee for any kind of authority via FMCSA is $300. Moreover, the applicants must possess all kinds of information required in the registration process. This process is quite long and you might have to face several issues. If you want to avoid it, you can get assistance from online registration service providers that offer the best DOT authority packages covering both the MC and DOT numbers and making sure to get work done in the least possible time.

Get Insurance

Even after obtaining the operating authority, it won’t be considered an active authority until you provide the proof of insurance. New trucking companies find this step a real hurdle in the journey of getting an operating authority, as trucking insurance isn’t easily obtainable. By talking to insurance companies, you can find the best insurance rates for your trucking business. You must dig deep into the research of finding the best insurance, as the insurance rates are quite high for this industry.

Complete Important Registrations

UCR (Unified Carrier Registration), IRP (International Registration Plan), and IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) are important registrations that need to be done by the trucking companies in order to get the operating authority. The registration of these models is essential to abide by safety and financial laws of the United States. You may also have to get registered for HVUT (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) if the vehicle’s gross weight is equal to or more than 55,000 pounds.

Final Words

All these steps might sound like a lot of paperwork. No doubt, this all work involves a lot of time and patience, but if you want this work to be done rapidly, you should purchase a DOT authority package. It is a one-stop solution for the trucking companies, as professionals handle the stuff and get you the required authority in minimal time.