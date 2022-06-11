THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS SATANIC
The Republican Party is 100% Satanic.
Just look at their elephant logo’s stars.
Upside down they are clearly pentagrams,
And the GOP also loves the Stars and Bars.
The pro-slavery, pro-Putin GOP is pure evil.
Come out of the closet, Lindsey Graham!
(And Eric Trump and of course Jim Jordan.)
So why does the Satanic Republican Party’s
Unmistakable pentagrams on their logo
Not cause Christians to ask any questions?
Because so-called conservative “Christians”
Are as fake and fraudulent as they can be.
They lie & lie saying God wants your money!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
