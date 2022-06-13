John Eastman-you have the right to remain silent

Everchanging recipes refine GOP GRIFT and TREASON- (including murder)- Bannon said so.

Believe Ivanka and Jared threw in a towel? -not til -CASHING OUT America.

Jared’s – 2 billion (grift wrapped) SAUDI investments… dismembered, hacked, BUTCHERED.

Team Ivanka CASHED IN on her “felony” highway to Hell, Trump’s kids- PRIVATE self-serve lane.

Bill Barr walks away from HIS (still smoldering) train wreck- whadda finale!

Whistling Dixie and Quitting HIS insurrection 10 minutes before broken glass- standup guy “Barr” wrote fairytale soundQUACKS… outlining his “IM-A-HERO- BULLSHIT”- fantasy.

FOX has the “reight” idea- take the biggest political COUP event in our lifetimes (slay it never happened)- pay Hannity millions to spoon feed the blind- call it a trailer park charity event-
TAKE THEIR MONEY.

Shlepping expired cat- Chef Hannity provides a banquet-if you’re a brainwashed evangelist- (living NO lives).

Cop’s being murdered on the Capital steps- a FOX – “nothing” burger (made of human flesh), watch Tucker Carlson wash down police bones with HIS diet Pepsi infomercials.

Roger Stone- (convicted felon), throat slitter, Oafish Keeper – Proud Boy Commander, War Room Director- it’s recorded, date stamped, videoed.

Merrick Garland… ARREST JOHN EASTMAN now.

Will America hear actual details about how highest-level TRAITORS in the Pentagon- guaranteed nobody showed up to defend OUR Capital.

General Charlie Flynn, DURING A CRISIS- unplugged everyone’s BAT phone, commissioner Gordon reminded Flynn-(the JOKER) he WAS present… wearing stars.

Half the GOP Senate is secretly financed by VAMPutin, because “grift SUCKING costs money” -follow PUTIN’S payout to GOP pork barrels – comrades.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!