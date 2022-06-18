DRUNK RUDY SAYS: “WOW! ALL THE NETWORKS!”

DRUNK RUDY SAYS, “ALL THE NETWORKS!”
Inebriated Rudy is Trump’s brain?
No wonder evil Mr. Orange is insane.
To win on Nov. 8, Dems must fight!
Rudy Giuliani says Diet Pepsi is
His favorite drink? Oh yeah, right…
Rudy is a lush who chugs all night!
Four Seasons Total Landscaping:
Giuliani & Trump looked like crap.
“All the networks” say Rudy is a
Drunk who stunk it up with his gas.
Rudy Giuliani is an alcoholic a-hole
With hair dye on his face in the heat,
And Giuliani being an old dirty creep,
That dildo store next door in Philly
Was just way too obscene and silly!
Drunk Rudy was the star of Borat 2,
Attempting to stop & frisk a teen girl.
Pedophile traitor Trump can suck it!
Incestuous Ivanka gave Rudy a whirl.
Pissed off and jealous, Donald says:
Where’s Vlad so Don can give head?
Trump is a stupid, whiny little bitch!
Don will die soon even though he’s rich.
It’s not a threat; it’s only the outcome.
Bury King Trump the First (and Last)
In the Tangerine Tomb of the Dumb.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
