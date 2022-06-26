HERSCHEL WALKER, TEXAS DERANGER
“I don’t understand what I did wrong except live a life that everyone is jealous of.”
— O.J. Simpson
https://republicanssuck.org/herschel-walker-violence-lies-and-dumb-ass-moron/
How many women has Republican Herschel Walker threatened to kill with Herschel Walker literally holding a loaded gun to their heads?
There’s Herschel Walker’s terrorized ex-girlfriends, his ex-wife, philandering Herschel’s mistresses, probably some poor paid prostitutes too, and of course no doubt several of the far-right female participants at the perverted Republican Party’s latest cocaine-fueled orgy at Donald Trump, Junior’s house.
In case you haven’t heard, Republican Herschel Walker‘s personal mentor is O.J. Simpson! Why isn’t Fox “News” covering that story? Or are those craven conservative cult member commentators too scared to speak? https://www.tmz.com/videos/0-n3h3e6yn/
The farcical fact that a low-IQ, brain damaged, ultraviolent, compulsively lying, misogynistic, subliterate moron like Horror Show Herschel was actually nominated by the Georgia GOP for the U.S. Senate (when Whack Job Walker is still a resident of Texas) just goes to show why the ridiculous Republican Party is better known by its acronym “GOP”, which we all know is short for Greedy Old Perverts.
The Russian-controlled Republican Party is a corrupt criminal organization of insane idiots! Speaking of crazy cretins, Herschel Walker Texas Deranger is a sure loser on November 8.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering