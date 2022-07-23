WAR CRIMES against Humanity

Putin and Trump.

Both conducted -(SMO)-Special Military Operations that required- BOOTS on the GROUND.

Both attacked Nations Capitals with violence, both came close to WELL PLANNED OBJECTIVES.

They support each other 100%, Putin miscalculated, but went ahead with his attack on Ukraine anyways.

If Trump was President- Ukraine’s desperation would be magnified 100-fold.

America is at GRAVE RISK because a delusional psychopathic (former President) puts himself above all else.

Ukraine is at risk because Putin won’t admit his original flawed planning FAILED.

FASCIST dots connect- to corrupt, powerful elements willingly to trade “your freedom” for their control.

An unqualified grifter (Trump couldn’t pass a basic military SECURITY CLEARANCE) being allowed as Presidential candidate- points to ABJECT SYSTEM FAILURE.

What could possibly go RIGHT?

Trump was promoted as “TIP of the SPEAR” for an agenda of destruction by powerful influencers that gave him a “get out of jail card” no matter what he does.
RIGHT?

Trump’s strategy team appointed a corrupt Supreme Court he wears as personal body armor- the evangelical Court does his bidding- he does theirs.

Current events speak for themselves.
RIGHT?
Trump perpetuates crimes in broad daylight with impunity- as a private citizen- ABOVE EVERY LAW. Nationalist MAFIA, RIGHT?

Trump never disavowed Putin’s agenda; both continue THREATENING America (the entire World) in 2024.

What’s obvious – both Trump and Putin should be in prison for WAR CRIMES against humanity- Trump for premeditated murder in our Nation’s Capital, Putin for premeditated murder of an entire nation.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!