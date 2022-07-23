Putin and Trump.
Both conducted -(SMO)-Special Military Operations that required- BOOTS on the GROUND.
Both attacked Nations Capitals with violence, both came close to WELL PLANNED OBJECTIVES.
They support each other 100%, Putin miscalculated, but went ahead with his attack on Ukraine anyways.
If Trump was President- Ukraine’s desperation would be magnified 100-fold.
America is at GRAVE RISK because a delusional psychopathic (former President) puts himself above all else.
Ukraine is at risk because Putin won’t admit his original flawed planning FAILED.
FASCIST dots connect- to corrupt, powerful elements willingly to trade “your freedom” for their control.
An unqualified grifter (Trump couldn’t pass a basic military SECURITY CLEARANCE) being allowed as Presidential candidate- points to ABJECT SYSTEM FAILURE.
What could possibly go RIGHT?
Trump was promoted as “TIP of the SPEAR” for an agenda of destruction by powerful influencers that gave him a “get out of jail card” no matter what he does.
RIGHT?
Trump’s strategy team appointed a corrupt Supreme Court he wears as personal body armor- the evangelical Court does his bidding- he does theirs.
Current events speak for themselves.
RIGHT?
Trump perpetuates crimes in broad daylight with impunity- as a private citizen- ABOVE EVERY LAW. Nationalist MAFIA, RIGHT?
Trump never disavowed Putin’s agenda; both continue THREATENING America (the entire World) in 2024.
What’s obvious – both Trump and Putin should be in prison for WAR CRIMES against humanity- Trump for premeditated murder in our Nation’s Capital, Putin for premeditated murder of an entire nation.
- WAR CRIMES against Humanity - July 22, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones