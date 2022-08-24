Flynn Brothers Circus

Repackaging 06 Capital ATTACKS- metastasized TRAITORS like cancer.

Remarkable how brass at the Pentagon AND Secret Service “wiped clean”- EVERY SINGLE phone record of 48 -critical hours.

New York Times-CONFERMS nothing can be saved…beyond “recovery” it’s PARROTED.
Fortunately…

DONALD TRUMP has a MAGA WAND…(same USED to DECLASSIFY NUCLEAR DOCUMENTS).

A FASCIST MAGA prop- enabling government phone records to vanish into thick air! Republican Senators to jog past morality and armed minions to chase Pence with a hangman’s noose.

Subpoena- General Charlie Flynn- NOW.

Charlie transferred to the pacific theatre of operations- despite his brother being a CONVICTED TRAITOR.

Both Flynn’s lied about their Washington DC agendas,

Coincidence? Nope.

Three Star Charlie isn’t “HIS BROTHERS KEEPER”
– however, …

Charlie boy “DENIED” being IN the operations room, AT the Pentagon, DURING an attack on our Capital- pretty brassy that he couldn’t recollect much except needing to immediately “airlift SELF” away from incrimination.

Charlie clearly bruised his lips kissing TRUMP’S MAGA WAND.

Meanwhile…

Pardoned Russian SPY brother Michael- (still collecting his fat military pension) poured the 5th during official hearings-

FASCIST BROTHERS… DRUNK AT THE GUN BARREL.

Insurrection on the rocks- BROKEN GLASS- GUT ROT-GUILTY.

Committee Members asked Michael “if he believed in a PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER”??- . Michael’s answer- BUMBLED and TUMBLED.

Dishonorable boot lickers, STILL providing lip service for Putin and Trump.
FASCISM makes for deranged bed fellows.

NAKED Commanding officers – shilling TREASON and ESPIONAGE.

Crooked- Evangelical- Generals-

Bumbling lines- knotted dark arts – Gallows humor.

Sold out show-

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!