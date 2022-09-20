Another brick in THE WALL

Dr. NO (OZ) – recommends – Putin and Trump check into Vlad’s Moscow mental hospital-(special operations ward 666).

Good riddance Crimea folly, 2024 election bids, Fascist empire building…hello enema for troubled souls.

Trump is slick, Vlad is sicker…

Sending tens of thousands of Russian troops to their death… belching a rich oligarch diet-Vlad doesn’t feel citizens pain or hunger- (Dah)-let Zem eat cake at Mar-o Lago!

Perhaps Vlad needs putsch in right direction? … a swan song for failing empires, falling walls, – sudden weight loss programs.

Tone-deaf Attacks on Ukraine, shelling nuclear reactors – Euro extortion schemes- in tatters.

Fearless leaders chart says- Delusional, sociopathic- basically Trump in red square selling MAGA hats.

Cyrillic Tome sent with creepy plastic bouquet says- subjugated borderland neighbors- closely watching Ukraine- “regime changes-Armenia NEXT”.

From Russia with SHOVE.

Moscow’s sixth floor fresh air sanatorium… always vacancy- secure- as secret Swiss Bank account transfers.

Vlad’s 666-star hotel of “last resort” -designed for cranky oil minister oligarchs… KGB say… icy air works blunders!

Navalny’s prison TOAST – (surviving Putin’s poisonings-threats)- “HERES TO YOU… LOSER”.

Putin’s straightjacketed military academy Ferris Zeal – conscript’s SOAR at own pace-then… HIT ground running, (before turret blows OFF).

STEAL BARS on frosted balcony- oversees numbing concrete expanses- (AND that’s just THE space between Vlad’s ears).

Until Special Military Operation debacle – propaganda hotel Trump planned for Moscow- told no fails! “pure GENIUS”.

Stirred, not shaken.

James Bond raises his signature dry martini-
“May comrade Putin “live as long as he deserves”.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!