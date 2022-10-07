PIGS may FLY

Law(less) firm-JONES DAY.

Trump slithers through litigation because Federalist attorneys and JONES DAY law offices grease each other’s swaying palms under shady Mar-a-Lago fees.

Example- Trump’s appointment of Judge Cannon- (another shallow Florida beach).

Unspoken, yet clearly understood commonality- THEY wade in MAGA’s precious SHIT together.

FEDERALIST SOCIETY HACK JUDGES- (Qanon singalongs).

ENTITLED, INCUBATED, COCOONED- NEPOTISM.

FEDERALIST SOCIETY (sounds legitimate), but really just a well-oiled conveyor belt of likeminded, Republicans -rubberstamping kleptocracy.

Fluent pig Latin flavors returned as big money, tobacco, guns, and petroleum.

Phony trickle up economics, tax rip-offs, loop holes, foundations- racist, political PRIGS.

Billionaire welfare- worth TRILLIONS- (a private gravy boat- with no life rafts for steerage).

Citizens suffer Republican GIBBERISH concussions every passage.

Flailing Supreme Court meteorites guarantee-PUBLIC CONFIDENCE CRATERS.

Women’s health decisions (majority opinions)- molded into whichever crater -supreme “NUTLARDS” want rendered.

Federalist Judge Cannon – blasting port barrels through civility.

ROTTEN Decisions, slopped daily, by Federalist Society alumni; ensure CONSTITUTIONALISTS PIGS- Waller in untouchable luxury.

States’ rights poison- guarantees… Americas perpetual autocracy!

Casino Loyal Republican Supreme Court – COUNTING CARDS, STACKING DECKS.

Articulated legally as- DIRTY DEEDS.

Federalism’s broken compass, failing a bleached white Constitution, pretending Scripture is modern navigation.

Floating on public ferment, Federalists like Steve Bannon, podcast venom- “KILL BIDENS ADMINISTRATION -IN THE CRIB”

Traitor, insurrectionist, (cartoon character)- Roger Stone (inciting murder)- “GET RIGHT TO THE VIOLENCE”- his mantra.

Understanding Fascist (federalist society) Latin phraseology …

Easy Peazey…

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!