PIGS may FLY

Law(less) firm-JONES DAY.
Trump slithers through litigation because Federalist attorneys and JONES DAY law offices grease each other’s swaying palms under shady Mar-a-Lago fees.
Example- Trump’s appointment of Judge Cannon- (another shallow Florida beach).
Unspoken, yet clearly understood commonality- THEY wade in MAGA’s precious SHIT together.
FEDERALIST SOCIETY HACK JUDGES- (Qanon singalongs).
ENTITLED, INCUBATED, COCOONED- NEPOTISM.
FEDERALIST SOCIETY (sounds legitimate), but really just a well-oiled conveyor belt of likeminded, Republicans -rubberstamping kleptocracy.
Fluent pig Latin flavors returned as big money, tobacco, guns, and petroleum.
Phony trickle up economics, tax rip-offs, loop holes, foundations- racist, political PRIGS.
Billionaire welfare- worth TRILLIONS- (a private gravy boat- with no life rafts for steerage).
Citizens suffer Republican GIBBERISH concussions every passage.
Flailing Supreme Court meteorites guarantee-PUBLIC CONFIDENCE CRATERS.
Women’s health decisions (majority opinions)- molded into whichever crater -supreme “NUTLARDS” want rendered.
Federalist Judge Cannon – blasting port barrels through civility.
ROTTEN Decisions, slopped daily, by Federalist Society alumni; ensure CONSTITUTIONALISTS PIGS- Waller in untouchable luxury.
States’ rights poison- guarantees… Americas perpetual autocracy!
Casino Loyal Republican Supreme Court – COUNTING CARDS, STACKING DECKS.
Articulated legally as- DIRTY DEEDS.
Federalism’s broken compass, failing a bleached white Constitution, pretending Scripture is modern navigation.
Floating on public ferment, Federalists like Steve Bannon, podcast venom- “KILL BIDENS ADMINISTRATION -IN THE CRIB”
Traitor, insurrectionist, (cartoon character)- Roger Stone (inciting murder)- “GET RIGHT TO THE VIOLENCE”- his mantra.
Understanding Fascist (federalist society) Latin phraseology …
Easy Peazey…
Signed: Glenn Jones