I PLEDGE MALFEASANCE

If the center will not hold,

then what about the fringe?

If the periphery’s gone mad,

is it any wonder that I cringe?

If the election has been rigged,

should I fix myself a drink?

If we’re out of leaves and figs,

why not let the kitchen sink?

If the world has gone to hell,

am I missing something grand?

If the jackboots are so swell,

why can’t I listen to the band?

If the rule of law is nigh,

why do I moan and groan and sigh?

If der Furor is on deck,

will we survive the last shipwreck?

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn