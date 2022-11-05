If the center will not hold,
then what about the fringe?
If the periphery’s gone mad,
is it any wonder that I cringe?
If the election has been rigged,
should I fix myself a drink?
If we’re out of leaves and figs,
why not let the kitchen sink?
If the world has gone to hell,
am I missing something grand?
If the jackboots are so swell,
why can’t I listen to the band?
If the rule of law is nigh,
why do I moan and groan and sigh?
If der Furor is on deck,
will we survive the last shipwreck?
- RAPEPUBLICAN RAPISTS RAPING - November 6, 2022
- ELON MUSK IS A RACIST REPUBLIKKKAN - November 6, 2022
- I PLEDGE MALFEASANCE - November 5, 2022
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn