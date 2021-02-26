Today’s News, Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow . . .

You’ve gotten your second COVID-19 vaccination. When will your life get back to normal?

That was the headline in the Chicago Tribune (Feb. 25, 2021). Having gotten my second

vaccine just a few days ago, I thought that as a public service, I should take a shot at the

500,000 lives lost Quiz, just to see if I could win the grand no-consolation prize. Here is

my contest entry. Just to make sure I covered all the bases, I gave them three answers:

A. Never B. The day I die. C. What does ‘normal’ mean anymore?

Unfortunately, the correct answer turned out to be:

D. When the media stop asking that stupid question.

In my eagerness to win the race, I forgot to touch home plate. Serves me right

for being over-anxious. But I’m sure I’ll get another chance–when the Reaper

knocks on my doorbell, and says “hello, I’m from Publishers’ Charnel House.”

They’re in Washington, DC–where every House has a plague of some sort.

After all, misery loves company. And no one is immune to the BS Virus.

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn