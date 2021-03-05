Kansas City, lose the racist team name already. Just like your vaunted offense lost its ability to score points during Super Bowl LV, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an embarrassing blowout.

Tom Brady is now officially the greatest football player of all time, thanks to you, K.C. – good going! And the “Chiefs” moniker is last century stuff, not to mention bigoted.

As for K.C.’s home field Arrowhead Stadium – please! Chucklehead Stadium would be a much more appropriate name, considering their largely low-IQ fan base whose racist outbursts during games are a continuing disgrace to the National Football League.

Here’s ten new team name options for the NFL’s most blatantly racist fan base in K.C.:

* Kansas City Cheeks

* Kansas City Cheaps

* Kansas City Jeeps

* Kansas City Kanyes

* Kansas City Kardashians

* Kansas City Cthulhus

* Kansas City Chumbawambas

* Kansas City Chipotles

* Kansas City Coup d’etats

* Kansas City Cancun Cruzes

Signed: Jake Pickering