COMET GOT YOUR TAIL?

Astronomers have just discovered that the moon has a tail.*
Not a cat’s tail, but a “comet-like” tail, produced by sodium
atoms ejected from the lunar surface, which is constantly
bombarded by meteors. As the sodium atoms rise from the
volcanic ash that surrounds them, sunlight intersects them,
creating a stream of dust particles (photons) that, though
invisible to the naked eye, spray a narrow beam of light in
our direction that “wraps around Earth’s atmosphere” for
a few days each month, then “shoots out into space” after
new moon is over. Some scientists speak about it in almost
reverential terms, calling it “a magical thing” and proof of
the moon’s “dynamism.” Since it took nearly a quarter-
century to reach that conclusion after the phenomenon
was first observed, and fourteen years of data gathering,
mathematical calculation and rigorous testing of physico-
chemical hypotheses to confirm it, I can understand their
professional enthusiasm. However, from a mundane and
world-weary point of view, the existence of what amounts
to a lunar wind stretching 500,000 miles into space is not
what I would call earth-shaking. As far as I can see, all it
means is more debris, more pollution, and more allergies
than ever before. Granted, those “narrow beams” of light
have been up to no good for a long time, without our being
aware of it; in that sense, nothing has changed except our
consciousness of what is going on out on the final frontier.
If nature abhors a vacuum, then why doesn’t someone get
a vacuum cleaner (as Mel Brooks did, in Spaceballs) and
suck up all of that stuff before it gets under our nose, not
to mention our skin? If this is such a breakthrough, why
aren’t we prepared to get rid of the mess, even if it means
paying a few astronauts overtime to clean up the cosmos?
There may be nothing new under the sun, but as Prospero
chided Miranda, “’tis new to thee.” New or old, I can’t get
too excited about something that’s invisible, unless it has
a name, like Claude Rains, or H.G. Wells, or Ralph Ellison.
Perhaps that’s all that’s needed to give this find the hype
that it deserves. If they call the lunar wind Mariah, then
even the Man in the Moon might pay more attention to it,
and start chasing his own tail, especially at harvest time.
That may prove futile, but then, so is life. Halley’s Comet
is due back in 2061, only 40 years from now. By then we
should have enough experience chasing invisible moonbeams
not to care who’s chasing whom. What’s in a name, Sisyphus?
If you ask me, it’s just sheer lunacy. Despise, previous moon.

*Robin George Andrews, “The Moon Has a Comet-Like Tail.
Every Month It Shoots a Beam Around Earth.” New York
Times (March 4, 2021). Source for all quotations above.

James Israel
Social media
Latest posts by James Israel (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!