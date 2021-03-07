COMET GOT YOUR TAIL?

Astronomers have just discovered that the moon has a tail.*
Not a cat’s tail, but a “comet-like” tail, produced by sodium
atoms ejected from the lunar surface, which is constantly
bombarded by meteors. As the sodium atoms rise from the
volcanic ash that surrounds them, sunlight intersects them,
creating a stream of dust particles (photons) that, though
invisible to the naked eye, spray a narrow beam of light in
our direction that “wraps around Earth’s atmosphere” for
a few days each month, then “shoots out into space” after
new moon is over. Some scientists speak about it in almost
reverential terms, calling it “a magical thing” and proof of
the moon’s “dynamism.” Since it took nearly a quarter-
century to reach that conclusion after the phenomenon
was first observed, and fourteen years of data gathering,
mathematical calculation and rigorous testing of physico-
chemical hypotheses to confirm it, I can understand their
professional enthusiasm. However, from a mundane and
world-weary point of view, the existence of what amounts
to a lunar wind stretching 500,000 miles into space is not
what I would call earth-shaking. As far as I can see, all it
means is more debris, more pollution, and more allergies
than ever before. Granted, those “narrow beams” of light
have been up to no good for a long time, without our being
aware of it; in that sense, nothing has changed except our
consciousness of what is going on out on the final frontier.
If nature abhors a vacuum, then why doesn’t someone get
a vacuum cleaner (as Mel Brooks did, in Spaceballs) and
suck up all of that stuff before it gets under our nose, not
to mention our skin? If this is such a breakthrough, why
aren’t we prepared to get rid of the mess, even if it means
paying a few astronauts overtime to clean up the cosmos?
There may be nothing new under the sun, but as Prospero
chided Miranda, “’tis new to thee.” New or old, I can’t get
too excited about something that’s invisible, unless it has
a name, like Claude Rains, or H.G. Wells, or Ralph Ellison.
Perhaps that’s all that’s needed to give this find the hype
that it deserves. If they call the lunar wind Mariah, then
even the Man in the Moon might pay more attention to it,
and start chasing his own tail, especially at harvest time.
That may prove futile, but then, so is life. Halley’s Comet
is due back in 2061, only 40 years from now. By then we
should have enough experience chasing invisible moonbeams
not to care who’s chasing whom. What’s in a name, Sisyphus?
If you ask me, it’s just sheer lunacy. Despise, previous moon.
*Robin George Andrews, “The Moon Has a Comet-Like Tail.
Every Month It Shoots a Beam Around Earth.” New York
Times (March 4, 2021). Source for all quotations above.
- COMET GOT YOUR TAIL? - March 6, 2021
- KANSAS CITY CHEEKS - March 4, 2021
- Self-Taught: Rising Comedy Talent Erin McCluskey Launches YouTube Channel - February 27, 2021
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn