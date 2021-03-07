COMET GOT YOUR TAIL?

Astronomers have just discovered that the moon has a tail.*

Not a cat’s tail, but a “comet-like” tail, produced by sodium

atoms ejected from the lunar surface, which is constantly

bombarded by meteors. As the sodium atoms rise from the

volcanic ash that surrounds them, sunlight intersects them,

creating a stream of dust particles (photons) that, though

invisible to the naked eye, spray a narrow beam of light in

our direction that “wraps around Earth’s atmosphere” for

a few days each month, then “shoots out into space” after

new moon is over. Some scientists speak about it in almost

reverential terms, calling it “a magical thing” and proof of

the moon’s “dynamism.” Since it took nearly a quarter-

century to reach that conclusion after the phenomenon

was first observed, and fourteen years of data gathering,

mathematical calculation and rigorous testing of physico-

chemical hypotheses to confirm it, I can understand their

professional enthusiasm. However, from a mundane and

world-weary point of view, the existence of what amounts

to a lunar wind stretching 500,000 miles into space is not

what I would call earth-shaking. As far as I can see, all it

means is more debris, more pollution, and more allergies

than ever before. Granted, those “narrow beams” of light

have been up to no good for a long time, without our being

aware of it; in that sense, nothing has changed except our

consciousness of what is going on out on the final frontier.

If nature abhors a vacuum, then why doesn’t someone get

a vacuum cleaner (as Mel Brooks did, in Spaceballs) and

suck up all of that stuff before it gets under our nose, not

to mention our skin? If this is such a breakthrough, why

aren’t we prepared to get rid of the mess, even if it means

paying a few astronauts overtime to clean up the cosmos?

There may be nothing new under the sun, but as Prospero

chided Miranda, “’tis new to thee.” New or old, I can’t get

too excited about something that’s invisible, unless it has

a name, like Claude Rains, or H.G. Wells, or Ralph Ellison.

Perhaps that’s all that’s needed to give this find the hype

that it deserves. If they call the lunar wind Mariah, then

even the Man in the Moon might pay more attention to it,

and start chasing his own tail, especially at harvest time.

That may prove futile, but then, so is life. Halley’s Comet

is due back in 2061, only 40 years from now. By then we

should have enough experience chasing invisible moonbeams

not to care who’s chasing whom. What’s in a name, Sisyphus?

If you ask me, it’s just sheer lunacy. Despise, previous moon.

*Robin George Andrews, “The Moon Has a Comet-Like Tail.

Every Month It Shoots a Beam Around Earth.” New York

Times (March 4, 2021). Source for all quotations above.

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn