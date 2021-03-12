“THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!!”

“THE BEST IS YET TO COME”

For once, I agree with that demented dimwit Donald Trump. Do what diabolical Donald says, you fake “Christian” conservative Kool-Aid drinkers. Defund the Republican Party! Send all of your money to deranged Donald Trump, right now, so that your asinine anti-Christ Trump can buy a new country club to hide out in.

When the fine folks of South Florida finally descend upon tacky Mar-a-Lago with lit torches and pointy pitchforks in hand (which is sure to happen soon after the full truth of what traitor Trump unsuccessfully attempted on January 6th is revealed to all in Trump’s upcoming criminal trial), Don the con is going to need a new golf course to cheat on – and a new wife to cheat on once Melania divorces him!

So send your money now to be converted into Scarface-sized mounds of cocaine to be deposited in full up Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s noses. “The best is yet to come!!!”

Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

James Israel
Signed: Jake Pickering

