Time Runneth Out

Today (March 14) is Albert Einstein’s birthday. Thus it is only fitting for Americans to
commemorate that event by turning our clocks back one hour. Yet as sunlight bends around our planet on its journey through space, do not be alarmed; for as Kant sagely observed, “from the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made;” as witness the events of January 6, which confirmed Einstein’s prediction of an ellipse in
total eclipse, with all the crooks gone to rot, and humanity left to drift through the void.

James Israel
Social media
Latest posts by James Israel (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!