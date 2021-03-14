Today (March 14) is Albert Einstein’s birthday. Thus it is only fitting for Americans to
commemorate that event by turning our clocks back one hour. Yet as sunlight bends around our planet on its journey through space, do not be alarmed; for as Kant sagely observed, “from the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made;” as witness the events of January 6, which confirmed Einstein’s prediction of an ellipse in
total eclipse, with all the crooks gone to rot, and humanity left to drift through the void.
- Time Runneth Out - March 14, 2021
- “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!!” - March 11, 2021
- COMET GOT YOUR TAIL? - March 6, 2021
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn