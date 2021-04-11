No one is irreplaceable. But when they remove all doubt,
even Hal Phillip Walker’s bullhorn smells like sour grapes.
I’ll go Tucker Carlson one better. It’s high time to replace
Fox News. They’re diluting civic discourse, while polluting
the air waves with verbal filth. Carlson can still exercise his
First Amendment rights ad libitum, by sipping on the rocks
at his favorite tavern. Fox should turn their studios over to
Troy McClure, and kiss Maggie. Release the news hounds!
- A Conspiracy of Trumpsters - April 10, 2021
- And the Banned Played On - March 18, 2021
- Beware the Semper Fies of March - March 15, 2021
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn