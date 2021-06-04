lost in space

,

Imagine how many problems would be solved if all the Fascists, bigots and racists on earth boarded spaceships to somewhere else.

Goodbye and good luck!

Sadly…the Spanish inquisition and flat earth society never really packed their bags.

For deplorables- Martin Luther King and social justice- are a liberal plague.

As a kid- I was sure Science and technology would put religious superstitions and master race dogma in humanities rearview, but racist lunatics are gaining on us at light speed.

When I see insurrectionists and Qanon believers on TV- I think… “at least I’m not that stupid”, unfortunately even “that” perverse entertainment value has been scoured away by their brutish selfishness.

It’s hypothetical of course but imagine those deplorables- piling out… onto their new planet, already grumpy, at war with each other.
That guy isn’t “deplorable enough! String em up, BURN IT DOWN.

While average earthlings move forward with big earth challenges, deplorables anthem can be heard from outer space-(What a racket)-is that Fox News or fingernails on some intergalactic chalk board?

Since they wouldn’t have an actual Capital like Washington DC -deplorables would be limited to storming each other’s crater, stepping on faces and raising bigger (dumber) flags of flatulence into an uninhabitable dust storm.

Yes NASA… please provide insurrectionists that one-way ticket off our Blue marble. A free MAGA invitation to resettle the vastness and gloom of Uranus… far from liberals, childcare and tree hugging.

Star Trek reports…no sign of intelligent life –(perfect), Qanon should feel right at home!

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!