living in a MANCHIN

,

Senator Manchin (claiming to be a Democrat) is disenfranchising our entire country, however he isn’t alone at DOG WHISTLE junction.

Citizens voting protection is overdue.
HR-1 is a necessary step in the direction of JUSTICE.

Denying citizens of any color the right to vote- is a runaway GOP dynamite train to Stupidville- exactly why Tulsa was burning 100 years ago.

Millions of voters in Arizona, Texas and Pennsylvania were depending on a couple Senators to stand up for something.

What a joke.

A lynch mob is gaining steam, crackpot GOP extremists are fermenting Jim Crow Kool aide.

Why get SO excited about religion and politics?

Because if we don’t put the brakes on WHITE NATIONALIST TODAY, voters will be jeopardized at polling places -TOMMORROW.

Evangelistic Churches are using their TAX-EXEMPT bully pulpit to poop on America and blame “other citizens” for not stinking like they do.

Preachers screaming “the whole world needs to drag OUR precious cross” … OUR Christian values- yet January 06th 2021, … Capital Police DIED in a MAGA insurrection (on live TV)-nobody repented for THEIR lunatic tent revival.

Confederate sins- Jim Crows filibuster, jerrymandering and brass knuckle obstruction- tracks straight to Hell.

Conservative Respect for law enforcement- (just PHONY lip service) -what America actually witnessed was rabid, weaponized, white, racists- (Jesus nowhere in sight).

Polling places patrolled by armed, proud boy, militia- voting places shut early, no longer existing for poor folks in Republican states.

This is how FASCISTS think they WIN.

Not today-NOT TOMMORROW-not America.

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!