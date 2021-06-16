golfing in da ruff

,

Invented in Scotland (1552) Golf was a rugged sport for gentleman.

Golfers duffed their own clubs and bag; landscape wasn’t manicured into a superhighway for fat guys in golf carts, on cell phones- wearing starched white trousers-
Maga-Lard-Go.

Return the game to its pure original purpose- strategy, exercise and original landscape (with minimal extras) … otherwise – play Nintendo at the buffet trough.

If Sherlock Holmes cared to investigate, Trump’s entire phony resort empire receives massive farm subsidies for “growing golf greens”.

Trump doesn’t pay utilities either, because Trump brand is either a generous charity or public service- (meaning total fraud or bottomless grift).

Entire underground aquifers are “pumped dry” by golf resorts in Florida or Vegas at publics expense.
Desert golf courses are the shortest fairway to regional environmental catastrophe- change those bloated, leaking pipes.

Western states are in severe drought conditions- from now to any foreseeable future.

Sprinkler’s drench 18 holes in a desert. CONSPICUOUS CONSUMPTION tweet$ “MY world-everyone else can beg mouse holes in the rough.

To find the biggest hole at any Trump’s tax write off… just follow the crumbs- stuffing entitlement.

Golf won’t cease to exist when landscaping isn’t picture perfect- yet observe how golfing BILLIONAIRES deal with drought – “that’s other people’s dam problem- whatever’s green STAYS MINE”

Oops! – well ran dry… dam’s empty.

Minimum wage caddy’s “should tip” pampered resort tycoon Trump a scab of RAT cheese, QUENCH that binge whine…it’s a public service mouse actually can afford.

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!