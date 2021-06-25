come-up-PENCE

,

Pence and Trump are a modern day Laurel and Hardy skit-
“another fine mess you got me into!”

5 years ago, Pence was certain he would take over as soon as Trump “grabbed another pussy” or wet kissed Vlad on his KGB.

Ironically…Pence’s election plans were spoiled by a white lynch mob of militant Christians screaming “HANG MIKE PENCE”.

SNL couldn’t make this stuff up!

Trump has already defined his Commodian stooge VP…HE would go down history’s toilet- as “a pussy”- Political theatre so vulgar and off Broadway … it wasn’t reported on TV, only written press.

Pence crawls across scorched earth his knees – all the way to his GOP religious end times.

Will the noose and gallows (built in our Capital) end up in the Smithsonian?

What history!

It simply screams “premeditated murder”.

You mean we don’t have a YouTube video of who “erected” that fascist contraption?
Maybe Melania Picked it out of her 2021 Jim Crow Christmas catalog -“White Christmas in Hell”. Proud Boyz signed- COD.

Not to be outdone, Tucker Carlson furnished the FBI timbers and rope. Fox News needed rope- to keep those (rebel) holiday crowds- black.

Pence greased his bum picking up Trumps mess and got his well-deserved “come-up-Pence” for being a widget polishing lackey.
You know what your Bible says right Mikey?

You knew who Satan was “when you picked him up”, because Trump knew exactly “what you were” when he -shoveled you in.

Mikey…How is the view… from the bottom of a shoe?

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!