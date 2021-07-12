Frightfully Bungled Investigations

,

Just as in 1939, Republican’s chose fear, ignorance and authoritarianism- NEVER FREEDOM.

Plenty of disenfranchised Americans cheered for Hitler’s ruthless authoritarianism in Europe, for unemployed minions… Hitler seemed like a man with answers… Swastikas waved in America.

Aviation hero Charles Lindberg gladly excepted- the Order of the German Eagle… from Hermann Goring in 1938.

FDR was elected by a populist landslide, yet FBI director Edgar Hoover sided with KKK and far right thinking…his enemies were Jews, blacks, communists, and organized labor- Hoover was a white supremist.

Organized criminals easily blackmailed Hoover for secretly being gay.

Homosexuality was leveraged to seal Edgar in a closet… while Nazi politics and hate-strangled America from within -authoritarianism fit the mob’s bill.

“G-Man” Hoover- couldn’t look beyond his own ingrained prejudice and self-preservation, Berlin couldn’t have chosen a more self-indulgent, autocrat.

Prior to WWII-Nazis spies and saboteurs flooded LA to NYC, Hoover was bent (crooked) by denial, petty infighting and administrative territorialism…protecting America from fascists- wasn’t his priority- because he was one.

Hoover ignored obvious espionage, ordered his Bureau to close cases against known German spies, and swallowed whatever “worthless small fry”- organized crime syndicates threw him.

Hook, line and sinker- Anti-Semitism, anti-union- decorated with flags.

Fascism in America reemerges center stage in 2021-

Oligarchy thinking permeates the pentagon- Trump declared “War on America” and GOP Senators march as a bleating lynch mob.

The FBI investigates low hanging cartoon characters (wearing buffalo costumes) instead of treasonous Senators and Congresspeople wiping their feet on democracy.
SOS

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!