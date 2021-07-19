allen WEISSELBERG

,

Liberal media paints a picture of bad CFO behavior, when really… Allen is just another mislead accountant who misplaced a few thousand dozen decimal points-

(As if Billary never made mistakes).

A first-time offender, no criminal record, his gleaming limo’s (AC) may have caused “remorseless brain freeze”- or worse!

50 years of SAUSAGE PACKING for Trumps meatings would grind anyone into cold- spineless- MAGAovers..

Ankle bracelet him, scratch 73 times on the chalk board- “I will not embezzle, cheat or falsify documents. (til probation ends)

Isn’t it enough to be publicly shamed? (a GUCCI crown of thorns!) Doesn’t Jesus wear a Rolex?

CASE DISMISSED.

Allen’s intentions are purer than the driven grimy slush funds piled at Trump Towers-
bookmarked by two sets of BUTTS- (one skid marked -another wiped clean).

Accounting 101…

2 are MO betta then 1,…

“Behold…another FAKE POOP your Honor! – OFFICIAL TURD counter for HIS MAGESTIES outhouse- He who used a Bible for toilet paper.

Thank Gawd- Donald Trump Jr. can wipe Allen’s left-over clod hoppers – (One ply fits all).

No more misteaks!

Barefoot Allen might enroll in a remedial Federal accounting program- (called PRISON).

“Junior Achievement” takes his plunge…Afterall Junior taught advanced clogging and Lego blocks at Trump Univershitty.

Junior could rebury an entire graveyard of (still screaming) debts in soiled spread sheets- with his third eye blind.

Like African safaris gone by…Junior machine guns endangered animals out the window of his Land rover at the Bronx Zoo.

“Shooting and Looting” – Trump multi-tasking birthrights.

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!