Jim Jordan’s Peeps

January 06th MAGA rioters are finally having their day in court.

BIG Media peddles a PATHETIC back story – Mr. Joe Blow- (average hard-working American)- just sort of lost his MAGA mind … boarded a charter bus in Midland Texas (or wherever) to DC with body armor, zip tie hand cuffs and bear mace.

Sounds PREMEDITATED- if you want to hang Vice President Pence…that is.

So… who exactly- chartered that bus Mister?

Bottom line is- this was a premeditated attack- they wanted Senators and Congresspeople to HANG- that defines lynch mob.

Trump said he was going to march on the Capital …with you-

Coward- never lead his own charge.

That day, Citizens died for his FAKE CAUSES. Trump claims Ashli Babbitt is a MARTYR- is that RIGHTstag?

Did Trump attend her funeral? Send flowers? Care less?

Eagle Eyes on MISSION FAILURE Stewart Rhodes- (visionary Leader of the Oath keepers)-

WHILE TEACHING GUN SAFETY – PIRATE PATCHES BLASTED HIS LEFT EYE OUT-

(oops…ma bad)!

Musta Seed me a commie!

Gandhi said- “an eye for an eye means the whole world goes blind”- Rhode’s is halfway UNENLIGHTENED.

Pence was in full retreat while the Pentagon stood… trousers down.

A Confederate battle flag FLEW in the Rotunda, police were MURDERED, meanwhile… Trump chilled from an igloo- eating Cheat-oos, vomiting on Kevin McCarthy, via phone.

What happens when you give a Psycho Mob Boss just a little more rope? With TREASON so close to its stated DEADLY objective.

HUNG JURY

-Case dismissed-

(Just- us- served).

Signed: Glenn Jones