Jim Jordan’s Peeps

January 06th MAGA rioters are finally having their day in court.
BIG Media peddles a PATHETIC back story – Mr. Joe Blow- (average hard-working American)- just sort of lost his MAGA mind … boarded a charter bus in Midland Texas (or wherever) to DC with body armor, zip tie hand cuffs and bear mace.
Sounds PREMEDITATED- if you want to hang Vice President Pence…that is.
So… who exactly- chartered that bus Mister?
Bottom line is- this was a premeditated attack- they wanted Senators and Congresspeople to HANG- that defines lynch mob.
Trump said he was going to march on the Capital …with you-
Coward- never lead his own charge.
That day, Citizens died for his FAKE CAUSES. Trump claims Ashli Babbitt is a MARTYR- is that RIGHTstag?
Did Trump attend her funeral? Send flowers? Care less?
Eagle Eyes on MISSION FAILURE Stewart Rhodes- (visionary Leader of the Oath keepers)-
WHILE TEACHING GUN SAFETY – PIRATE PATCHES BLASTED HIS LEFT EYE OUT-
(oops…ma bad)!
Musta Seed me a commie!
Gandhi said- “an eye for an eye means the whole world goes blind”- Rhode’s is halfway UNENLIGHTENED.
Pence was in full retreat while the Pentagon stood… trousers down.
A Confederate battle flag FLEW in the Rotunda, police were MURDERED, meanwhile… Trump chilled from an igloo- eating Cheat-oos, vomiting on Kevin McCarthy, via phone.
What happens when you give a Psycho Mob Boss just a little more rope? With TREASON so close to its stated DEADLY objective.
HUNG JURY
-Case dismissed-
(Just- us- served).
Signed: Glenn Jones