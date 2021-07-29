just desserts

,

TODAYS SPECIAL-Ice cold Justice delivered on a red-hot subpoena.

Republican Leadership better “FIGHT LIKE HELL” …because “boiling small TATORS” is their only recipe for saving themselves- DISORDER UP!

Blaming anyone and anything is GOP “soup devour”.

Republicans contend rioters are being “sliced and diced” as POLITICAL PRISONERS- truth sees it as JUST DESSERTS.

Before getting heckled off stage, GOP Congresspeople (losers) were blaming January 06th events on- Democrats.
I’m confused…was that a loving group of patriots? Or ANTIFA disguised as Capital Police and Nancy Pelosi?

Rotten angry white vegetables are disposable (thrift store) pots and (body armor) pans for BIG SHOT Republican leadership.

Small tator MAGA …enjoy that (months-old) fry grease- Trump celebrates “ U Putting the I in SCHEME.

Official grilling… TOP GOP CROOKS are “steamed”- they STUPIDLY “volunteered” to take ALL Trump’s LIABILITY heat.

A smorgoeus-morgue of FASCIST criminality, last weaks LIMP crockktail- Hold nose-dive in!

Meals of Justice can’t crush stupid fast enough… BIG MAC (with slease) riding TAXflea golden arches escalators- (may never pick up a tab)- but Sir FAKENESS can expect blunt “tips” from abandon waitstaff.

Have it your way!

Hold that special sauce video- RUSSIA!

Telling Blatant lies (under oath) is A WHOLE different kettle of (eatable) fish -then what CRAP Republican BOTTOM FEEDERS cast off on FOX FISHSTORIES.

“That right Your Honor- nobody with a brain or stomach for truth- would believe any of what I just said”.

Possum beaks and pork genitals “That’s -WHAT’S SOLD- as prime rib- hair at… Trump Burger”.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!