AFGHANISTAN-nobody to blame

,

Since Donald Rumsfeld croaked and nobody at the Pentagon takes responsibility for Afghanistan… I volunteer!

2.26 TRILLION DOLLARS and TWENTY YEARS LATER- I’m another NOBODY who said-TOLD YA SO.

7,000 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, 600,000+ civilians dead. Injury and suffering in the millions.

Nothing personal- just more death and destruction.

Put a CASH ribbon on all those arms dealers, mercenaries and shady characters out of work as Kabul becomes “Taliban world headquarters” just yesterday.

Osman bin Laden was cornered by American troops in Tora Borra-(2001) at the very onset of hostilities.

Our soldiers did their job- he was holed in a cave when -SUDDENLY… War hawks realized “we have to let “terrorist number one- slip through our iron nets- we needed THAT bad guy ALIVE”.

During the end of the first Gulf War-(1991)- Bush and his coalition had Saddam Hussain on the ropes, Iraq’s provinces were prepared to overthrow their wretched leader, they would have.

Had Bush simply enforced a “no-fly zone” – Saddam’s combat helicopters WOULD NOT have BEEN FREE to decisively wipe out his civilian opposition.

War planners didn’t want a Shiite majority in control- they needed MORE WAR…
everything went EXACTLY as THEY PLANNED…for about more 20 years.

Afghanistan doesn’t hate Americans… (just invaders)-

Mongols – (1219), British-(1842), Russians-(1979)- EVERYONE marches in with big plans and fancy flags – then died waving them.

Vietnam doesn’t hate America either… before we showed up –(1955), the French-(1880) -before them, the Chinese (111BC)
…EVERYONE outstaying their welcome-
was shown the war.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!