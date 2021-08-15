AFGHANISTAN-nobody to blame

Since Donald Rumsfeld croaked and nobody at the Pentagon takes responsibility for Afghanistan… I volunteer!

2.26 TRILLION DOLLARS and TWENTY YEARS LATER- I’m another NOBODY who said-TOLD YA SO.

7,000 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, 600,000+ civilians dead. Injury and suffering in the millions.

Nothing personal- just more death and destruction.

Put a CASH ribbon on all those arms dealers, mercenaries and shady characters out of work as Kabul becomes “Taliban world headquarters” just yesterday.

Osman bin Laden was cornered by American troops in Tora Borra-(2001) at the very onset of hostilities.

Our soldiers did their job- he was holed in a cave when -SUDDENLY… War hawks realized “we have to let “terrorist number one- slip through our iron nets- we needed THAT bad guy ALIVE”.

During the end of the first Gulf War-(1991)- Bush and his coalition had Saddam Hussain on the ropes, Iraq’s provinces were prepared to overthrow their wretched leader, they would have.

Had Bush simply enforced a “no-fly zone” – Saddam’s combat helicopters WOULD NOT have BEEN FREE to decisively wipe out his civilian opposition.

War planners didn’t want a Shiite majority in control- they needed MORE WAR…

everything went EXACTLY as THEY PLANNED…for about more 20 years.

Afghanistan doesn’t hate Americans… (just invaders)-

Mongols – (1219), British-(1842), Russians-(1979)- EVERYONE marches in with big plans and fancy flags – then died waving them.

Vietnam doesn’t hate America either… before we showed up –(1955), the French-(1880) -before them, the Chinese (111BC)

…EVERYONE outstaying their welcome-

was shown the war.

Signed: Glenn Jones