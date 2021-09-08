My Swiss bank account

I’ve been biting manicured nails lately, worried about where to hide my massive wealth.
Like Trump’s family- We never paid taxes.
Rest assured-old Chap… Neutral Switzerland will do business with anyone- filthy or rich.
Think about this for a minute- SWISS were the “GO TO BANKING” (country of choice) for every top Nazis during WWII- even HITLER himself!
How is it this tempting, strategic country (in the middle of Europe) dodged all those bullets and bombs?
Chocolate or fondue DIDN’T make Swiss invisible, (Heavens no)- German war criminals simply never contemplated bombing their own banks or looted booty.
Escaping RICH to South America (after losing) meant Nazis were still winning!
Without Switzerland- they would be just poor seasick fascists, slinking away aboard secret U-boats.
Apparently, schools don’t teach kids anything- like how Swiss Industrialists- eagerly underwrote most of the Nazi war efforts.
Fact is-German militants were nearly bankrupt while destroying Poland.
Swiss banks rejoiced over stolen gold- chiseled out of Jewish teeth… all magically… transformed into precious bullion ingots.
Industrious Swiss elves- manufactured precision instruments, weapons and navigational devices during the entire war for the Third Reich.
BUSINESS was BOOMING for Adolph! Wounderbombeincashyeigh!
Oh, well- no sense dwelling in the past (or now), since… nothing really changes.
How many “minutes” would WWII have lasted… if the Allies simply bombed Zurich instead of Berlin? – Banks closed comrade!
That’s all just conjecture, (a fiction too hard to imagine dear fellow)- Afterall- bombings, and taxation ARE reserved for … little VOLK.
Signed: Glenn Jones