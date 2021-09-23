I’ve got FELONS in LOW places, where dark money flows- and Qanon chases- liberals away- It’s insurrection day!
TOASTING Gaetz… (doped champagne) … credit card charges- FRAUD campaign.
MAGA Wheels up, Bahama flights- pubescent girls, stoned unconscious nights.
OOPS- another felony- slips away.
Legal counsel says -I’ll be A- OK…
predator of fresh-faced minors-Jeffery Epstein and I troll Baptist tent revivals-
Promise em anything- -pay by the hour.
In some suburb- Kicked to a CURB.
MINOR ABUSE (provided FREE) … criminal punkass- Southern hos-pit-ality-
Matt’s a FAKE nobody -on FOX TV.
Never mind his disgraceful mission…
Kevin McCarthy says all’s forgiven-
(Meanwhile)… cruising any all-girl school-
…Gaetz LURKS -(a creepy worm salesman TOOL).
“Passed out- drugged on jello shots”!
What a coincidence! – I just got laid! -my…. WINGMAN PAID-
DUI Drunk STOMPING -favorite holes-
happy hour fishin…brung ma WEANER pole.
Honeymoon OVER, swampy denial – Hubby’s fake ID’s- congratulations Mr. newlywed sleaze.
“Hey Tucker Carlson… bedded ME another ill-gotten Minor… remember we wined and dined her?
Nothing sacred left… just smoke n ash, thanks to
Bill Barr’s AG BBQ… burning white trashes.
Drunken Congressional orgy YOUR HONOR – SO bill me later … Hell KIN pay.
TONGUE TIED, Broke- send more bail…
Roger Stones calling collect… from jail.
Fire branded LARD BUCKETS stain Honey Boo-Boos Sunday’s best-
Niceville’s Florida-hypocrite- junkie-won’t confess-
Misfit, UNFIT- Florida’s … entitled FLUNKIES.
Dawn til dusk… LIE, CHEAT, STEAL- TREASONOUS Trump monkeys.
Panhandle Republicans preach “social graces”-
closer you look…
it’s just empty spaces.
- GARTH BROOKS sings mattgaetz - September 23, 2021
Signed: Glenn Jones