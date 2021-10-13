Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your Kids…

,

Spent a fortune getting to Mars.

No trees, shrubs, or water- no place to vacation- looks like a dusty red-hot nightmare- what humans are turning earth into.

Is it practical to travel that far- for this little?

Earth biome NEEDS help NOW.

Every bar of gold stacked in Fort Knox- isn’t worth our forests and fresh air.

Bamboo is a fast-growing renewable resource- yet the timber industry chain saws and clear cuts anything growing bark, where does this LEAF us?

Greta Thunberg’s CONCERNS are 20/20 vision…she knows what the petroleum industry has planned for everyone- a death march to Mars.

Oil industry has brainwashed American into thinking solar energy couldn’t boil water- mindless industry experts decided… (cartel) profits require nuclear reactors, oil wells and coal.

Consumers DESERVE sustainable solar and wind power as a renewable energy source.

Taxpayers SHOULDN’T subsidize coal mining in 2021.

Citizens WOULD have high-speed transit- if not for big oil, auto and tire companies, perpetually shooting us in both feet.

We are Running out of time and money- humans run smarter -onboard 300 MPH electric trains, not stuck in traffic.

Average citizens never demanded three thousand types of unrecyclable plastic … or a 9 mile per gallon guzzling anything.

John Crapper’s toilet was fine for 1880, … unsustainable, wasteful -this century.

We flush our most valuable resource right down the drain- fresh water.

Mars doesn’t have a single ocean front view… no bubbling brooks, open windows, or a single flower…never did, never will.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!