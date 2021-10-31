Willard Hotel

,

Discouraged Democrats watch (in disbelief) as clout gets whittled down to a rotten toothpick.

The Department of Justice can’t seem to figure out if they should prosecute Steve Bannon, who said “Biden should be killed in a crib”- what pathetic justice.

Thanks to reporting by Rolling Stone- we know the Willard Hotel was used as a Trump funded “WAR ROOM HEADQUARTERS” by numerous top elected officials and Congress people to subvert a legitimate election.

The Willard Hotel is a block from the White house -Trump was basically screaming his MAGA TREASON B.S out a west wing window.

All this was documented by Bob Woodward in his latest book- it wasn’t a secret.

Up until now the FBI said, “there was no evidence of conspiracy” their blindness Parallels all major American news organizations “blacking out” a massive threat to American Democracy.

Hundreds of GOP meetings took place prior to the Jan.06th riots.

Planning included Proud boys and convicted felons like Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar promised everyone- a “blanket pardon from Trump” for sedition.

High crimes resulted in murder of Police- yet Republican zombies want sober citizens to take 666 hits of amnesia until they attack again tomorrow.

Meanwhile…tomorrows local school board meeting is fully booked – a GOP playbook of weapons, death threats and staged zombie outrage.

Crazy white people conclude- it’s high time they open fire- since someone asked junior to wear a paper mask to public school.

Signed: Glenn Jones

