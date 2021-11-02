MR TATOR

,

Tish Warren writes editorials for the “New York Times”, a newspaper that “blacked out” coverage of a ROLLING STONE REPORT- detailing just how many DOZENS of high-level GOP politicians met a block from the White House to plan their Violent January 06th Coup.

That TREASON ended with MURDERED CAPITAL POLICE- heard any apology for that from the GOP?… No?- me either.

Tish recommends everyone indulge in a bit of “small talk” and simply avoid those “nasty Ol politics”.

Thanks for that patronizing, Mr. Rogers pep talk Tish! problem being… it’s overwhelmingly Republicans who threaten school board meetings or park massive four-letter word signages of incivility – in their front yards.

Tish…have your kids (or parents) enjoyed reading the insane profanity of right-wing bumper stickers and shirts lately?

This crude behavior isn’t “everyone” It’s exclusively the vicious vulgarity of team MAGA.

How do you “discuss weather” with somebody wearing a F- Joe B. shirt?

I find it strange these FAKE PATRIOTS have no respect for their own kids, or family, or neighborhood- Everyone gets to travel around with Mr. HATER- boiling in his thin-skinned ROTTEN badges of shamelessness.

Tish- Maybe YOU need to talk weather (or sense) into this fellow- Afterall- you posess a calming influence of logic and sympathy.

Ask nicely…“Seen any storm clouds lately Mister Tator? CUZ IT Seems TA be “reigning stupid”- in your (red) neck of the woods”.

Signed: Glenn Jones

