nuts for oil

,

Republican Women Lauren Boebert, MTG and Sara Palin share unremarkable similarities- SOME -good looks – ALL the stupid.

Boebert’s husband (Jayson) BANKED- $478,000.00 undisclosed dollars as a consultant for “TERRA ENERGY”- (Outright bribes).

Jayson BETRAYED Colorado citizens for oily peanuts … Considering what TERRA cashed in returns.

Jayson could have demanded 5 million for evaluating FRACKING THINGS- like… differences between a dry well and his wife’s morality…OR- faults, Or that 20K lien DEFAULT on their failing restaurant hole “SHOOTERS”.

SHOOTERS “craters to” white supremist and insurrectionists and dishes out CRAP FRACKIN food -riddled with bulletins from the Colorado health department.

Shooters unwashed hands “pray” everyday- their “pork sliders” don’t fill yet another hospital ward.

Is Boebert auditioning for a NRA promotional job shooting up schools? – her cracked TV campaigns feature more military weapons than a Columbia DRUG CARTEL.

Nothing wrong with guns, right?

Afterall…plenty many Republicans spent their kid’s college fund on Teflon coated, armor piercing, cop killer- bullets and SNIPER RIFLES- just like Lauren.

Boebert famously declared ON- November 06 -TODAY IS 1776! – (Implying MAGA NUT JOBS… should murder Capital Police (they did) and hang Pence (they tried).

Despite being told not to, Boebert cell phoned specific locations of Senators in real time during a riot- basically- TREASON.

Boeberts Congressional office space doesn’t contain a single REAL book… messaging – “I’m illiterate, brassy, trash, uninterested in Law, Civics, Colorado or American history”.

Boebert in Congress- the biggest nut Colorado ever shot out of an oil well.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!