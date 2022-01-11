BIDEN’S SPEECH

,

Biden’s speech (should be).

“I’m Release every J6 Transcript, every crooked Trump White House phone call- made that day”-
(Why wait?)

Republicans can then explain their “brain clogged” MESS, …every name, every lie- smeared on THEIR pipedream treason.

THIS REVEAL- will restore America, (and conserve paperwork).

We are told, 68% of delusional Republican’s party- believe the election was stolen.

Good news -a solid three-quarter majority rejected a liar’s (constipated) plumbing of autocracy.

The WINNING ¾’s- should govern with authority.

No more wringing hands over what Senate minority leader McConnell peddles.

(Say goodbye to your filibuster Mitch).

After the American civil war-
A “peace loving majority” shouldered democracy across a finish line, for EVERYONES sake.

Racists can’t bare this undisputed truth, can’t swallow their pride of “broken thinking.”

Unfortunately, our current “crack pot” Supreme Court, packs TAINTED-MONEY into every butchered decision.

Partisan gristle, burnt on a GOP dumpster fire, equals- low grade SLOP… Time to add legitimate Justices- (right now).

Trump era Court was “meat packed” with (and by) ultra conservative HACKS-
John Lewis voters rights MUST pass in 2022, Women’s rights need fully protection.

Voting rights are being incinerated across America-CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.

Lynch mob Republicans know Biden’s election was fair-

PATHETIC LOSERS, EQUALLY FAKE- VICTIMHOOD.

Wealthy, influencers- (EVEN WORSE).

Personal greed and “tax cuts at any cost” FOR their “bloody” 1% clubs – (gold-plated truncheons).

Fox News, right wing media, and Facebook algorithms – echo chambers serving an entitlement class-

FLUSH the GOP.

While-GOP CLOGS connive and whine.

Democrats WIN.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!