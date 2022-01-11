Biden’s speech (should be).
“I’m Release every J6 Transcript, every crooked Trump White House phone call- made that day”-
(Why wait?)
Republicans can then explain their “brain clogged” MESS, …every name, every lie- smeared on THEIR pipedream treason.
THIS REVEAL- will restore America, (and conserve paperwork).
We are told, 68% of delusional Republican’s party- believe the election was stolen.
Good news -a solid three-quarter majority rejected a liar’s (constipated) plumbing of autocracy.
The WINNING ¾’s- should govern with authority.
No more wringing hands over what Senate minority leader McConnell peddles.
(Say goodbye to your filibuster Mitch).
After the American civil war-
A “peace loving majority” shouldered democracy across a finish line, for EVERYONES sake.
Racists can’t bare this undisputed truth, can’t swallow their pride of “broken thinking.”
Unfortunately, our current “crack pot” Supreme Court, packs TAINTED-MONEY into every butchered decision.
Partisan gristle, burnt on a GOP dumpster fire, equals- low grade SLOP… Time to add legitimate Justices- (right now).
Trump era Court was “meat packed” with (and by) ultra conservative HACKS-
John Lewis voters rights MUST pass in 2022, Women’s rights need fully protection.
Voting rights are being incinerated across America-CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.
Lynch mob Republicans know Biden’s election was fair-
PATHETIC LOSERS, EQUALLY FAKE- VICTIMHOOD.
Wealthy, influencers- (EVEN WORSE).
Personal greed and “tax cuts at any cost” FOR their “bloody” 1% clubs – (gold-plated truncheons).
Fox News, right wing media, and Facebook algorithms – echo chambers serving an entitlement class-
FLUSH the GOP.
While-GOP CLOGS connive and whine.
Democrats WIN.
- BIDEN’S SPEECH - January 11, 2022
- burnt to ashes - January 3, 2022
- Scary Christmas - December 26, 2021
Signed: Glenn Jones