BIG TIME vlad

,

putin………..THE REGRETABLE SHRINKING MAN

In 2008 Peter Gabriel released a song called “BIG TIME”-

Search it-Listen, (no cost)- it’s as if Gabriel wrote the entire song for Putin-every lyric.

The World is watching just how “shrinkingly small” putin’s compassion is.

Ukraine will be bombed into oblivion because putin’s one-inch- PRIDE has been bruised.

Conscripted Russian teenagers will rain down shells and murder next-door neighbors- because vlad ordered it, one PATHETIC punk in a silk suit, thinks he is the RAINMAKER.

Peacekeeper putin- (they will never call him) …22 years of poisoning democracy, stealing from the public KGB tricks and running a Great nation aground- in broad daylight.

The shame Russia feels -RIGHT NOW will grow into a towering thundercloud-it will become the wrath of God, you will have no place to run vlad.

Putin- you did this, TERRIBLE people like you and Trump- Peter Gabriel wrote your legacy
– BIG TIME-

Signed: Glenn Jones

