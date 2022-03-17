“ORANGE JIM JONES”
“Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets… We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” — Donald Trump, Junior
“We have all the funding we need out of Russia.” — Eric Trump
At deranged Donald Trump’s latest neo-Nazi Nuremberg pro-Putin pep rally, traitor Trump openly incited his White supremacist fascist fan club to violently attack schools and murder those American teachers who fail to hide the fact that slavery and segregation in America were race-based societal institutions of injustice and inhumanity. Trump is a demented demon.
On March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina, the tangerine tyrant Trump ordered his crackpot QAnon cult member cretins to “lay down their very lives” to terrorize non-racist teachers in America for Trump the troglodyte’s personal amusement. I would like to know if Republican political candidates for local school boards all over this country actually agree with Trump’s terrorist tactics. If so, you have got to go! (Go back to school, that is.) Neo-Nazis have no place in education.
You would think that there would be some sort of figurative (or literal) limit on the amount of poisonous pro-Russian conservative Kool-Aid that Orange Jim Jones could get his sycophantic supplicants to greedily guzzle, but apparently not. With that far-right fascist fact in mind, let’s use their GOP herd mentality against them, shall we? They make an awfully easy target to hit. That’s for sure… a sure shot! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h_ie6vAvGnM
Speaking purely as a partisan Democrat now, please allow me to ask, plead, beg (whatever it takes) the Republican Party to renominate their defeated former president in 2024. Trump fooled the GOP once in 2016. Shame on Trump. Trump fooled the GOP for a second time in 2020. Shame on Republicans generally. If Trump fools the GOP for a third time in 2024, go ahead and give me the credit personally, because delusional dimwit Donald is going to lose – AGAIN! Run Trump run!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering