“SLAP THE SPRAY TAN OFF OF TRUMP”
“I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” — disgusting Donald Trump https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BOsPuUnvK9E
Yeah, that’s right. Keep on talking, chump.
Go ahead & say something, Donald Trump!
You called my wife “a bald-headed bitch”?
You’re not bulletproof because you’re rich.
I’m Will Smith now, and you’re Chris Rock.
Your Orangeness is about to get clocked!
“G.I. Jane 2” was a dumbass classless joke,
Just like Don, Jr. who loves to snort coke.
Junior’s escort Kimberly Guilfoyle does too.
Jada Pinkett should slap her like in school.
“The best is yet to come!” Shut the Hell up.
Send Guilfoyle to Guantanamo, that slut!
The Trump family are gross pervs & wrong.
You know Donald molested Ivanka all along.
And Donald’s actual First Lady Ivana did say
She was raped by hairplug Donald one day,
Because Trump blamed Ivana for his pain.
Vlad Putin’s puppet Donald Trump is insane.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-ivanka-trump-creepiest-most-unsettling-comments-a-roundup-a7353876.html
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
- SLAP THE SPRAY TAN OFF OF TRUMP - April 2, 2022
- sent THIS to trumps office staff - March 30, 2022
- RELEASE THE KRAKEN! - March 30, 2022
Signed: Jake Pickering