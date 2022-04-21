WARspider

Battleship Moscow sank to the bottom of the Black Sea- drowning crew, (NOT OFFICERS).

don’t tell mum.

Putin never ASK Russian Mom’s to go to war- he TOLD Russian conscripts it was a “liberation”- alas… his special military operation is already-
UNDERWATER.

COMRADES- bring parade uniforms (or diving gear), because (after Kiev surrenders)- you can drive (or swim) your torpedoed armored vehicles – straight to Vlad’s Moscow- May 9th VICTORY DAY CELEBRATION.

Before Putin’s WAR he televised a cabinet meeting… (projecting urgency with manly discussions), everyone in the Vladarium had their chance “to praise” Mr. Spiders (genius) decision.

Call it- “complicity day” bitches!

“It’s a COMPLICIT web you weave fearless warspider” – (same twitching body language) a housefly exhibits- before being punctured with venom.

(One complicit meeting later)… Officer lackey’s- (GUTS)- were liquified into oligarch goo (spider food).

See for yourself, (on YouTube) – Putin brow beating Naryshkin and others into puppet submission.

Vlad enjoyed taunting them,
-“Putin words in their splintered little puppet holes”

Ministers wiped sweaty wooden faces WHILE hoisted half-mast in Vlad’s icy-conditioned silk palace.

Putin pathetic spectacle would give Stalin the creeps- (and Stalin’s mummified).
“This is a historic blunder…(I MEAN)- outreach- fearless leader; you ALONE are smart enough to liberate, (destroy) Ukraine”.

Each communist officer, dutifully secreted out… cringing vladitude, knowing… dearest leader won’t go down with his slip.

Mr. Stalin, I mean-(Vlad) was very pleased! – No other shrimpy arachnid could dare spawn such commanding- idiotic decisions-ALONE.

Putin’s pride is clearly the biggest hole in the Moscow- Putin’s open hatch- sank that flagship.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!