Shape up or SHIP OUT

Logical, liberal editorials are mostly -yesterday’s news, long winded apologies – smacking of cluelessness, faux surprise, shock and awe.

White nationalist- Ginni Thomas, Kravin McCarthy, racist Greene, and grifter Trump ARE THE SWAMP… flushing ever downward, flames ever higher. Look up in the sky! It’s another WITCH HUNT!

Editorials and cartoons simply can’t catch up to their broken sewer pipe of affluence.

GOP, MAGA, Q people involved with Trump’s insurrection must be garbage barged to the middle of the ocean -EITHER swim to FREEDOM- or burn with Trump’s Trash and Putin’s politics.

NOBODY at the highest level of TRUMP’S TREASON is the least bit worried about going to prison. Greene- under oath, smugly can’t recall anything.

Tax exempt Christian outrage, FAKE preaching and HATE grifting.

NO separation of THEIR Church and OUR State… – BURN IN HELL liberals. Burning witches, burning books, the Capital- burn it down.

Normal people figured Trump’s malfunction would dissipate, blow over, wise up, and move on…………………..NOPE.

Anything Trump appointed to our Federal and Supreme Court is BURNT RUBBISH.

Ginni Thomas crooked, two-faced husband is a judicial poser, buffoon and stooge – both Thomas and wife are proven tax cheats.

Liberal editorials “dance around calling that wicked kettle of crap” –BLACK.

Follow their GREEN, a PHONY Christian money trail trampled by carpet baggers- straight to hell.

BRIBED, TAX CHEATING, INNSERECTIONISTS on OUR Supreme Court- getting (and giving) other crooks a FLEA PASS… at what is officially a GOP flea circus demolition derby.

Watch MAGA burn AMERICA down.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!