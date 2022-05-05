HUMBOLDT ISN’T THE REPUBLIC OF GILEAD

4866DF86-D1CC-4045-BD5D-933683E0CB05.webp

HUMBOLDT ISN’T THE REPUBLIC OF GILEAD

“…It will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials…”
— President Joe Biden (May 3, 2022)

Local pro-Trump, anti-choice, right-wing Republican candidates for Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – will be unsuccessful in their corrupt, pathetic attempts to purchase public office on Tuesday June 7, 2022.
These two Republican candidates will waste all of their dirty campaign money on endless ads to no effect, and both of these losers – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – will be defeated for one main reason: Humboldt County is not the Republic of Gilead, nor do we want to be! (Margaret Atwood was prophetic.)
Clarence “Coke Can” Thomas and Brett “The Boofer” Kavanaugh’s political buddies and brethren in misogyny – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – can’t have it both ways. Doss and Newman’s beloved Republican Party has demanded for decades that women’s reproductive choices (or now the lack thereof) become an entirely local issue politically speaking with no federal protections for women whatsoever, so that local GOP yokels can perform their Texas Taliban routine terrorizing women who won’t obey the GOP.
OK, then! Since the current conservative crackpot majority on the US Supreme Court has admittedly already voted to end women’s right to choose federally, then it is now time to focus on LOCAL political candidates’ views on this issue, since local politicians will presumably have some say as to whether or not women will have unfettered access to reproductive choice or instead become codified as permanent 2nd-class citizens courtesy of the right-wing extremist Republican majority on the US Supreme Court.
Larry Doss and Mike Newman are both pro-Trump and anti-choice. They can start being honest for a change in their crooked campaigns by at least admitting that much.

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Jake Pickering

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!