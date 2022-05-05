HUMBOLDT ISN’T THE REPUBLIC OF GILEAD

“…It will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials…”

— President Joe Biden (May 3, 2022)

Local pro-Trump, anti-choice, right-wing Republican candidates for Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – will be unsuccessful in their corrupt, pathetic attempts to purchase public office on Tuesday June 7, 2022.

These two Republican candidates will waste all of their dirty campaign money on endless ads to no effect, and both of these losers – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – will be defeated for one main reason: Humboldt County is not the Republic of Gilead, nor do we want to be! (Margaret Atwood was prophetic.)

Clarence “Coke Can” Thomas and Brett “The Boofer” Kavanaugh’s political buddies and brethren in misogyny – Eureka’s Larry Doss and Mike Newman – can’t have it both ways. Doss and Newman’s beloved Republican Party has demanded for decades that women’s reproductive choices (or now the lack thereof) become an entirely local issue politically speaking with no federal protections for women whatsoever, so that local GOP yokels can perform their Texas Taliban routine terrorizing women who won’t obey the GOP.

OK, then! Since the current conservative crackpot majority on the US Supreme Court has admittedly already voted to end women’s right to choose federally, then it is now time to focus on LOCAL political candidates’ views on this issue, since local politicians will presumably have some say as to whether or not women will have unfettered access to reproductive choice or instead become codified as permanent 2nd-class citizens courtesy of the right-wing extremist Republican majority on the US Supreme Court.

Larry Doss and Mike Newman are both pro-Trump and anti-choice. They can start being honest for a change in their crooked campaigns by at least admitting that much.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering