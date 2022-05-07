LOW-T TUCKER TANS HIS TESTICLES

AFA6DEF9-0000-4A3F-98EC-CA1B8642C844.jpeg

LOW-T TUCKER TANS HIS TESTICLES

Fox “News” GOP propagandist Tucker Carlson is now advocating soaking one’s scrotum in infrared light as the solution to being a wimpy, low-testosterone, bow-tie wearing White supremacist whack job.
https://www.facebook.com/colbertlateshow/videos/the-tucker-testicle-tanner-is-the-perfect-way-to-re-juice-your-carlsons/1250326202400370/
Even a lowlife, no-talent Trumptard like Kid Rock knows how stupid tanning your testicles is: “Dude, stop! Testicle tanning? Come on, I mean, I haven’t heard anything that good in a long time… I’m starting a punk rock band and it’s called Testicle Tanning, that’s the end of it…I don’t know what the hell is going on in this world…But sometimes, some days I just want to stop this planet and let me off.”
These farcical far-right fascist freaks on Fox “News” and their inane, obtuse obsessions with insane idiocies like constantly kvetching about Mr. Potato Head and Green M&M’s no longer being sexy enough for their sick tastes is enough to make a modern day, low-testosterone man perform a “Full Elvis” on his 60-inch TV set with a .44 Magnum, Dirty Harry style: “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?”

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

