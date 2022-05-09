NANCY REAGAN HATED TRUMP
Terrestrial radio is a dying industry for sure
For which there apparently will be no cure.
Dr. Johnny Fever is deceased. R.I.P., WKRP.
Right-wing radio is devoted to autocracy.
The GOP lost Hitler-lover Pat Buchanan’s
So-called “culture war” thirty years ago,
But the Republicans never heard, y’know.
Whether it be Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head,
LGBTQ or sexy boots on green girl M&M’s,
Conservatives are clueless & all twisted up.
One wonders where they get all this stuff?
Don’t even get me started on the evil GOP
And their long-term love affair with Putin, V.
You know for whom the GOP is rooting…
Russia-loving Republicans are making
Ronald Reagan spin in his SoCal grave.
No wonder Nancy Reagan hated Trump.
If Ron were alive, he’d deport that chump!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
