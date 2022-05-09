NANCY REAGAN HATED TRUMP

Terrestrial radio is a dying industry for sure
For which there apparently will be no cure.
Dr. Johnny Fever is deceased. R.I.P., WKRP.
Right-wing radio is devoted to autocracy.
The GOP lost Hitler-lover Pat Buchanan’s
So-called “culture war” thirty years ago,
But the Republicans never heard, y’know.
Whether it be Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head,
LGBTQ or sexy boots on green girl M&M’s,
Conservatives are clueless & all twisted up.
One wonders where they get all this stuff?
Don’t even get me started on the evil GOP
And their long-term love affair with Putin, V.
You know for whom the GOP is rooting…
Russia-loving Republicans are making
Ronald Reagan spin in his SoCal grave.
No wonder Nancy Reagan hated Trump.
If Ron were alive, he’d deport that chump!

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering

