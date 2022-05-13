MANsplaining Women

Federalist Society/ Women haters.

White, ultra-Christian conservatives creep out of dark ages and closets to- lie, cheat, and steal- legitimate constitutional rulings, all in broad daylight.

Our Constitution isn’t that complicated- (unless you are a member of the “Federalist Society”)- WHO relentlessly invent restrictions on freedom, voting and equality.

Many deem themselves “ORIGINALISTS”.

If “Originalists” adhered to these indefensible beliefs- OUR original Constitutional is simply a Biblical stone tablet- handed down from Moses… (I mean OUR FOUNDING FATHERS)- there wouldn’t be a single black faces or women on a court.

Weaponizing “Federalist STUPIDITY” Landowners may now resume branding slaves, burning witches and killing what’s left of native Americans.

Notice “Originalists” never mention OUR FOUNDING MOTHERS- (women legally- don’t really exist).

A (backwards leaning twister game) Originalists decisively bend towards wealthy, privileged, elitist legislation…

Thanks! …………………………………………………………religious, Taliban, GOP, mafia!

Modern day update- change OWNERS to “CORPORATIONS”. (Thine servitude-Twas ever Thus!)

Originalists “flex like gumby” IF it involves “corporate money”- yet curiously… shrink into ridged toadstools if legal protections involve- women’s rights, human rights or voting transparency.

For decades- Originalists think tanks condescendingly pontificate-

(mansplaining)-

defective, antiquated, electoral voting and why “average citizens” need buggies, a horse named glue and painful crooked stools.

Equal rights and pay? – that’s LIBERAL “scary science fiction shit Bro”-like electric cars or the freedom to marry who you want.

“One person- one vote” – way too much TRUTH, JUSTICE and LOGIC for Originalist omnipotence.

Alito’s “originalist” HACK Supreme Court just decreed- their Church is NOW- your State.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!