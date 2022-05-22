﻿FACE HUMP CITY, NORTH CAROLINA

[Sung to the tune of “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, released in 1987.]

Take me down to the Face Hump City

Where Republicans are red

And the boys are pretty

Oh, won’t you please take me home?

Take me down to the Face Hump City

Madison Cawthorn naked in bed

And the boys are pretty

Oh, won’t you please let me bone?

Just a congressman living on K Street

I’m a nut case who’s easy to beat

I’m your perverted conservative

So I’ll give you some man meat

Don’t open your innocent eyes

Because I’m a really, really gay guy

Rednecks to riches or so they say

You gotta keep face humping

For the fortune and fame

You know it’s all in shambles

When it’s just insane

You treat it like a capital crime

Everybody, it’s face humping time

Take me down to the Face Hump City

Where Republicans are red

And the boys are pretty

Oh, won’t you please take me home?

Take me down to the Face Hump City

Madison Cawthorn’s career is dead

And the boys are pretty

Let me bone

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering