what happened to Q

RACKED and CRACKED

Qanon has been debunked.
A GRIFT purposely floated on Trumps watch… inflating Trump’s -plausible deniability rafts of manure.

Qanon was NO coincidence.

Right wing extremists mainstreamed “Q” (a so-called) TOP-SECRET CLEARANCE HERO with secret agent mystique, and “actionable” insider information.

MEANWHILE- (on snowflake island) …Picture Democrats… inventing “T”- liberalisms magical unicorn savior!

Liberals… (staring into space) …awaiting “T”ruthy broadcasts from distant “Blue Soros Nebula” …Yeah- Q was- exactly-that F**ing STUPID.

The number of Citizens needlessly dead from Covid, says… GOP America is MEAN PERSON -ground zero.

Beyond ignorance, beneath education, over-militarized Evangelists – CRINGEWORTHY GOP SHEEP.

Q- doesn’t suck cigars or whine like now dead, racist, eyesore, crybaby…Rush Limbaugh.

Midway carnival barker Q -shilled disinformation, fleecing a GOP freakshow herd.

STUPID PEOPLE- TOOK GRAZING ORDERS FROM FAKE BROADCASTING.

Rush’s-woman hating behavior never found fertile mainstream appeal, so Q -raised the hayseeds.

TALKradio’s- LATEST INVENTION- an invisible, irrefutable, unknowable DUPE… a CULT… YOU (and your family) -could actually DIE- FOLLOWING.

“Qanon”= Limbaugh’s (minus) “ditto head” sideshows.

Q worship- practiced by- RABID, Republican, moose- “Marginally” Taylored Greene.

Linguist detectives identified South African software developer-Paul Furber, and American Ron Watkins as Q grift -puppeteers.

Both “deny being Q”- yet strongly “agree with Q conspiracy theory”- Gosh… what a Qoincidence!

Watkins- campaign financing- is up to his Q balls in criminal self-promotion … Watkins is running as REPUBLICAN Arizona-TURD-Qongressman…

Stay tuned… for morON… Implausible- undeniability.
.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!