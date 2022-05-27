what happened to Q

RACKED and CRACKED
Qanon has been debunked.
A GRIFT purposely floated on Trumps watch… inflating Trump’s -plausible deniability rafts of manure.
Qanon was NO coincidence.
Right wing extremists mainstreamed “Q” (a so-called) TOP-SECRET CLEARANCE HERO with secret agent mystique, and “actionable” insider information.
MEANWHILE- (on snowflake island) …Picture Democrats… inventing “T”- liberalisms magical unicorn savior!
Liberals… (staring into space) …awaiting “T”ruthy broadcasts from distant “Blue Soros Nebula” …Yeah- Q was- exactly-that F**ing STUPID.
The number of Citizens needlessly dead from Covid, says… GOP America is MEAN PERSON -ground zero.
Beyond ignorance, beneath education, over-militarized Evangelists – CRINGEWORTHY GOP SHEEP.
Q- doesn’t suck cigars or whine like now dead, racist, eyesore, crybaby…Rush Limbaugh.
Midway carnival barker Q -shilled disinformation, fleecing a GOP freakshow herd.
STUPID PEOPLE- TOOK GRAZING ORDERS FROM FAKE BROADCASTING.
Rush’s-woman hating behavior never found fertile mainstream appeal, so Q -raised the hayseeds.
TALKradio’s- LATEST INVENTION- an invisible, irrefutable, unknowable DUPE… a CULT… YOU (and your family) -could actually DIE- FOLLOWING.
“Qanon”= Limbaugh’s (minus) “ditto head” sideshows.
Q worship- practiced by- RABID, Republican, moose- “Marginally” Taylored Greene.
Linguist detectives identified South African software developer-Paul Furber, and American Ron Watkins as Q grift -puppeteers.
Both “deny being Q”- yet strongly “agree with Q conspiracy theory”- Gosh… what a Qoincidence!
Watkins- campaign financing- is up to his Q balls in criminal self-promotion … Watkins is running as REPUBLICAN Arizona-TURD-Qongressman…
Stay tuned… for morON… Implausible- undeniability.
Signed: Glenn Jones