DONALD TRUMP IS INSANE[Sung to the tune of “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by the Scorpions released in 1984.]
It’s May 2022, Donald Trump’s big mouth
Is annoying, obnoxious and pretty loud
China is firing its weather weapon again
Trump says China’s storm gun is a sin
Melania is money hungry, can’t you tell?
So Trump give her millions in your will
The former First Lady is a high class ho
I’ve got to leave, time for the wind to blow
Here Trump is
Shoot you with a Chinese hurricane
Your ridiculous
Conspiracy theory is insane
Trump’s brain is melting, he starts to shout
Stupidity is coming, it breaks out loud
Trump rages, China’s storm breaks loose
Melania makes it with someone she chooses
Pumpkin-headed Donald is truly inane
Trump wanted to drop nukes in hurricanes
Is Trump snorting meth, or is it cocaine?
Either way, dumbass Donald is insane
Here he is
Shoot you like a hurricane
Ridiculous
Donald Trump is insane
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
