DONALD TRUMP IS INSANE

[Sung to the tune of “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by the Scorpions released in 1984.]

It’s May 2022, Donald Trump’s big mouth
Is annoying, obnoxious and pretty loud
China is firing its weather weapon again
Trump says China’s storm gun is a sin

Melania is money hungry, can’t you tell?
So Trump give her millions in your will
The former First Lady is a high class ho
I’ve got to leave, time for the wind to blow

Here Trump is
Shoot you with a Chinese hurricane
Your ridiculous
Conspiracy theory is insane

Trump’s brain is melting, he starts to shout
Stupidity is coming, it breaks out loud
Trump rages, China’s storm breaks loose
Melania makes it with someone she chooses

Pumpkin-headed Donald is truly inane
Trump wanted to drop nukes in hurricanes
Is Trump snorting meth, or is it cocaine?
Either way, dumbass Donald is insane

Here he is
Shoot you like a hurricane
Ridiculous
Donald Trump is insane

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering

