DONALD TRUMP IS INSANE

[Sung to the tune of “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by the Scorpions released in 1984.]

It’s May 2022, Donald Trump’s big mouth

Is annoying, obnoxious and pretty loud

China is firing its weather weapon again

Trump says China’s storm gun is a sin

Melania is money hungry, can’t you tell?

So Trump give her millions in your will

The former First Lady is a high class ho

I’ve got to leave, time for the wind to blow

Here Trump is

Shoot you with a Chinese hurricane

Your ridiculous

Conspiracy theory is insane

Trump’s brain is melting, he starts to shout

Stupidity is coming, it breaks out loud

Trump rages, China’s storm breaks loose

Melania makes it with someone she chooses

Pumpkin-headed Donald is truly inane

Trump wanted to drop nukes in hurricanes

Is Trump snorting meth, or is it cocaine?

Either way, dumbass Donald is insane

Here he is

Shoot you like a hurricane

Ridiculous

Donald Trump is insane

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering