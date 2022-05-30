Kissinger-
waddling, meddling, present -among ZILLIONAIRES in Davos.
At 99- Kissinger- pompously- wears those two faces- Sooo well- bad and worse.
How “ghoulish” you looked in that photograph – (you with Putin)- a treasured “circling” keepsake.
Vultures of a treasure.
Navigating Vlad’s brutal flight across Ukraine… Putin depends on Kissinger types as “silk suited mercenaries.”
KOWTOWING dented your big head Henry- same bruising Trump received touting Moscow towers Casino parking garage.
Kissinger pragmatically bleated “Ukraine should just take one for the scheme”- Afterall… when Vlad burns down HIS home, rapes HIS family… surely- Henry will shoot HIS barking poodle as goodwill gesture honoring Russian looters.
Vlad’s stumble … reminds aristocrats -“keep friends distant, and enemies even more distant”.
Did I muck up an old saying- Ol Chap? SORRY …Kissinger’s skillful at shoveling muck!
In EVERY respect Henry- your SKULLS have terrified smaller countries… for decades.
Trump, Vlad, Kissinger……………..reserved seating at the hors d’ oeuvres stable- SUCKING CLAWS!
In Switzerland- it’s undiplomatic of you people- rummaging about like a jack asses-
braying for bigger feed buckets.
Unlimited wealth- bulletproof cocoons!
Vlad gates his secret mistresse$e$ HIS claws bury stolen Billions here.
Oligarchs’ prey- (in Russian)- “May you live as long as you deserve”, (I mean- GROVEL).
Net worthlessness adds gravity to your waste line Henry, “merely an eye dropper” compared to the bloated CACOPHONY you covet.
Wallowing about for photo Ops like an old hermit crab? – it suits you, Henry!
– I mean… YOUR-scavenging Ukrainian dead- POCKETING gold wedding rings.
- KISSINGER - May 30, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones