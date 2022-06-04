Mess with Texas

Uvalde Texas Parents wonder what “Don’t mess with Texas”-really means.

What sort of a MEAT PACKING, GUN TOTING, ANGRY- State slogan is this anyways?

NRA industrialists, GOP Abbott, CanCruz, and Trump’s GRIFT INC.-

an ALAMO SIZED slaughterhouse.

All day- Authorities allow stupid people to walk around armed to the teeth- …but NOT at Trump rally’s- NO GUNS ALLOWED Y’ALL.

GOP HYPOCRISY -NO WEAPONS -when Trump, Cruz or Greg Abbott- BABEL at public events.

Former mayor of Waco here- (revisiting memory lane), …arresting David Koresh, UNARMED, in broad daylight, while he was grocery shopping, days earlier… would have been easy-

KILLIN is the point Y’all- MESS is RIGHT! -House rules.

3 wagons circled- JUDGE, JURY, and EXECUTIONER- (Why hold em poker).

Having an FBI command post means- negotiations were never on the table.

In a hail of their own ricochet …four agents died. Dealing out revenge- just RAZED Branch Davidian’s steaks to our front burner.

A pre-deployed National Guard (flame thrower) tank was on site… JUST in case we needed to incinerate that weirdo religious compound.

FULL House -burns it down.

Two pregnant White Christian women and 25 Children- burnt alive.

Praise Jesus, pass Abbott another incendiary 40mm round.

Ted Cruz- RUSSIAN ROULETTE strategy-

NO witnesses, NO evidence NO accountability! All that NOthin- means -Myth makin and tall talkin, like…

“Dah only thing that can stop bad men with guns -are elementary children returning fire with Texas anti-tank missiles”

… Yup-AS FATE WOULD HAVE IT-their last resort, is our only idiotic plan.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!