Uvalde Texas Parents wonder what “Don’t mess with Texas”-really means.
What sort of a MEAT PACKING, GUN TOTING, ANGRY- State slogan is this anyways?
NRA industrialists, GOP Abbott, CanCruz, and Trump’s GRIFT INC.-
an ALAMO SIZED slaughterhouse.
All day- Authorities allow stupid people to walk around armed to the teeth- …but NOT at Trump rally’s- NO GUNS ALLOWED Y’ALL.
GOP HYPOCRISY -NO WEAPONS -when Trump, Cruz or Greg Abbott- BABEL at public events.
Former mayor of Waco here- (revisiting memory lane), …arresting David Koresh, UNARMED, in broad daylight, while he was grocery shopping, days earlier… would have been easy-
KILLIN is the point Y’all- MESS is RIGHT! -House rules.
3 wagons circled- JUDGE, JURY, and EXECUTIONER- (Why hold em poker).
Having an FBI command post means- negotiations were never on the table.
In a hail of their own ricochet …four agents died. Dealing out revenge- just RAZED Branch Davidian’s steaks to our front burner.
A pre-deployed National Guard (flame thrower) tank was on site… JUST in case we needed to incinerate that weirdo religious compound.
FULL House -burns it down.
Two pregnant White Christian women and 25 Children- burnt alive.
Praise Jesus, pass Abbott another incendiary 40mm round.
Ted Cruz- RUSSIAN ROULETTE strategy-
NO witnesses, NO evidence NO accountability! All that NOthin- means -Myth makin and tall talkin, like…
“Dah only thing that can stop bad men with guns -are elementary children returning fire with Texas anti-tank missiles”
… Yup-AS FATE WOULD HAVE IT-their last resort, is our only idiotic plan.
- Mess with Texas - June 4, 2022
- TRUMP IS A LUNATIC LOSER - June 3, 2022
- beg barrow steal reveal - June 3, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones